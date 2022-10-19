NVIDIA's tweaked GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with GDDR6X is up to 7% faster

NVIDIA's upgraded GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card doesn't seem to be too far away, with upgraded GDDR6X memory that will provide a little boost in performance for the mid-range Ampere GPU.

The new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will reportedly rock upgraded GDDR6X memory at 19Gbps bandwidth, which is up from the regular GDDR6 (non-X) memory on the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, which is clocked at just 14Gbps bandwidth in comparison. It's a huge jump in memory bandwidth and should help out with performance in higher-resolution games and higher-end texture details in AAA titles.

NVIDIA is reportedly using the same GA104-202 GPU according to VideoCardz's sources, which said that the same GA104-202 GPU will be boosting up to 1665MHz (the same as the current RTX 3060 Ti).

The 8GB of GDDR6X memory at 19Gbps is a large 36% higher than the 14Gbps on the regular RTX 3060 Ti, which I'm sure is going to confuse gamers even more... just like NVIDIA's unlaunched GeForce RTX 4080 12GB graphics card. We shouldn't have to wait long for NVIDIA to announce it, where I really hope it'll be announced soon so we can see the consumer backlash before it officially launches. I guess we'll have to wait and see what NVIDIA does from here.

In that article, I actually had a personal take where I explained: NVIDIA is going to be launching a super-high-end new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card (or something faster, we could expect a change in the launch lineup this time around) but it might skip out on launching the new GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards... but why? Because there are so freaking many GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3090, and RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards on the market... too many, so many in fact that NVIDIA is going to probably change its launch plans for Ada Lovelace because of it.

That was on September 11, 2022 and just days ago NVIDIA "unlaunched" the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB graphics card because of the naming confusion and consumer backlash (before it even launched, I might add).