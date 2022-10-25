All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Raijintek Morpheus 8069 VGA cooler, can cool the GeForce RTX 4090

Raijintek's new Morpheus 8069 VGA cooler is absolutely gigantic, and will cool AMD's stack of Radeon RX 6000 GPUs, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 + 40 series GPUs.

Raijintek Morpheus 8069 VGA cooler, can cool the GeForce RTX 4090
Published Oct 25, 2022 6:31 PM CDT
1 minute & 34 seconds read time

Raijintek is about to unleash a new aftermarket cooler for AMD's entire stack of Radeon RX 6000 series "RDNA 2" GPUs as well as NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 "Ampere" and even the new GeForce RTX 40 "Ada Lovelace" series GPUs.

Introducing the Raijintek Morpheus 8069 VGA cooler, which has been leaked in product renders before its unveiling and launch on November 1. It's quite a beast, with an absolutely gigantic heat sink and 12 x 6mm heat pipes running through it. The coldplate will sit on top of the GPU and memory, but it won't cover the VRMs.

Raijintek Morpheus 8069 VGA cooler, can cool the GeForce RTX 4090 02Raijintek Morpheus 8069 VGA cooler, can cool the GeForce RTX 4090 03
Rainjintek's new Morpheus 8069 VGA cooler, in all its chunky, huge, cooling glory

Rainjintek's new Morpheus 8069 VGA cooler, in all its chunky, huge, cooling glory

Raijintek includes 5 x copper and 4 x aluminum heat sink that will cool your PCB and other chips on your AMD Radeon RX 6000 series and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 + GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.

You could probably get away with passively cooling some graphics cards, but Raijintek recommends at least 2 x 120mm fans to cool your GPU. Raijintek is also providing thermal resistance for two of their fan series, but we're sure that the fans and the backplate (for either AMD or NVIDIA) will end up being sold to consumers separately.

Raijintek Morpheus 8069 VGA cooler, can cool the GeForce RTX 4090 06Raijintek Morpheus 8069 VGA cooler, can cool the GeForce RTX 4090 07
Rainjintek's new Morpheus 8069 VGA cooler, in all its chunky, huge, cooling glory
Rainjintek's new Morpheus 8069 VGA cooler, in all its chunky, huge, cooling glory

Raijintek teases that its upcoming Morpheus 8069 is a completely black-coated heat sink, and is a "superior high-end VGA cooler" that's designed to cool up to 360W of TDP.'' Keep in mind, NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 has a 450W TDP (and above) but with fans attached, the new Raijintek Morpheus 8069 VGA cooler can handle the AD102 GPU beast.

I'd love to see a GeForce RTX 4090 power limited, and passively cooled with the Raijintek Morpheus 8069 VGA cooler. Silence. Power. Mmm.

Raijintek Morpheus 8069 VGA cooler, can cool the GeForce RTX 4090 05
We should expect to see Raijintek's new Morpheus 8069 VGA cooler unveiled on November 1, which is just 48 hours before AMD announces its new Radeon RX 7000 series "RDNA 3" graphics cards. We're expecting under 400W TDP on the custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX or Radeon RX 7900 XT, where we could see 300-350W TDP on the reference Radeon RX 7900 XTX or Radeon RX 7900 XT (whatever AMD ends up calling them).

This means the Raijintek Morpheus 8069 VGA cooler should be able to tame the RDNA 3 GPU beast.,

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

