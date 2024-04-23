Mechrevo's reveals external water-cooled RTX 4080 and RTX 4090-powered gaming laptops

Mechrevo has just announced a couple of new gaming laptops today: the new Kuangshi 16 Super and the Yanshi 16 Super Supreme, both launched in China.

Mechrevo's new water-cooled RTX 4090/4080 gaming laptop (source: Mechrevo)

The new gaming laptops feature external water-cooling that keeps the flagship Intel Core i9-14900HX processor -- with 24 cores, and 32 threads sat up to 5.8GHz -- nice and cool. Speaking of keeping super-fast laptop chips cool, you can opt for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 or GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards inside of Mechrevo's new gaming laptops.

Upon purchase, gamers can choose between an external radiator for water cooling or an integrated dual-fan cooler. The big differences between the Kuangshi 16 Super and the Yanshi 16 Super Supreme gaming laptops are the decision between the GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 and whether you want external water cooling or not.

Mechrevo has a 16-inch 2560 x 1600-resolution display with a super-oozy-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, as well as high-end HDMI 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. This enables you to use an external gaming monitor with 4K 120Hz+ through HDMI 2.1, or a high-end external monitor through Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

Mechrevo's new water-cooled RTX 4090/4080 gaming laptop (source: Mechrevo)

When it comes to pricing, you're looking at 19999 RMB (around $2760 USD or so) for the higher-end model, which will get you the Core i9-14900HX processor, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, and the GeForce RTX 4090. Taking a slight step down, you've got the same CPU but 32GB of RAM + 1TB SSD storage, with the RTX 4080 for 14999 RMB (around $2070 USD or so).