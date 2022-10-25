Dark Souls: Prepare to Die edition is now a singleplayer-only game on PC

It's official: The 2012 release of Dark Souls is now an offline game on PC.

Today Bandai Namco and FromSoftware confirmed that the PC version of the Dark Souls Prepare to Die Edition will be now be permanently offline singleplayer experience. The game's online multiplayer servers have been retired due to the age of the online infrastructure.

We have been working to restore the online service for the Prepare to Die Edition that was released in 2012. However, we are no longer able to provide this service, due to the aging of the system. We apologize for the long wait and ask for your understanding in this matter. We would also like to thank all of our players who have played the game for so long since its launch.

The online servers for the original Dark Souls are still online for consoles, and multiplayer has been restored for Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin.

The developer/publisher are currently working on restoring the online servers for Dark Soul Remastered as well as the original Dark Souls II game on PC.

Bandai Namco had taken all Dark Souls games down on PC due to possible security issues with Elden Ring on PC. The first game to be restored was Dark Souls 3 back in August, however the other games remained offline until today's restoration of Scholar of the First Sin.

Meanwhile, Elden Ring is still up and running and shows no signs of slowing down. Bandai Namco is currently working on DLC for the mega-hit open-world RPG experience.