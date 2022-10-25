All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Dark Souls: Prepare to Die edition is now a singleplayer-only game on PC

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have officially turned off and retired multiplayer servers for the 2012 release of Dark Souls Prepare to Die edition on PC.

Dark Souls: Prepare to Die edition is now a singleplayer-only game on PC
Published Oct 25, 2022 11:34 AM CDT
1 minute & 2 seconds read time

It's official: The 2012 release of Dark Souls is now an offline game on PC.

Today Bandai Namco and FromSoftware confirmed that the PC version of the Dark Souls Prepare to Die Edition will be now be permanently offline singleplayer experience. The game's online multiplayer servers have been retired due to the age of the online infrastructure.

We have been working to restore the online service for the Prepare to Die Edition that was released in 2012. However, we are no longer able to provide this service, due to the aging of the system.

We apologize for the long wait and ask for your understanding in this matter.

We would also like to thank all of our players who have played the game for so long since its launch.

The online servers for the original Dark Souls are still online for consoles, and multiplayer has been restored for Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin.

The developer/publisher are currently working on restoring the online servers for Dark Soul Remastered as well as the original Dark Souls II game on PC.

Bandai Namco had taken all Dark Souls games down on PC due to possible security issues with Elden Ring on PC. The first game to be restored was Dark Souls 3 back in August, however the other games remained offline until today's restoration of Scholar of the First Sin.

Meanwhile, Elden Ring is still up and running and shows no signs of slowing down. Bandai Namco is currently working on DLC for the mega-hit open-world RPG experience.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
$49.94$49.94$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/25/2022 at 6:26 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.