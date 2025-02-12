Elden Ring Nightreign release date confirmed for PC and consoles alongside new trailer

Elden Ring Nightreign is out May 30, 2025 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox and it's a new standalone roguelike co-op survival action game.

Elden Ring Nightreign is a standalone spin-off to one of the most popular games in recent years, and it's a new co-op survival adventure game set in the Elden Ring universe. From developer FromSoftware (Dark Souls) and publisher Bandai Namco, the game is set to launch globally on May 30.

Alongside the release date announcement, Bandai Namco has announced that pre-orders for the game are now open and will ship in four versions: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, Seekers Edition, and Collector's Edition. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam).

Standard Edition (Digital on all platforms, Physical on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S only)

Includes Base Game

Deluxe Edition (Digital)

Includes Standard Edition

DLC Code

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

Seekers Edition (Physical on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S only)

Includes Deluxe Edition

Steelbook

Collector's Edition (Physical on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam for PC)

Includes Deluxe Edition

~25 cm Wylder Nightfarer statue

Steelbook

Hard-cover Artbook

8 Nightfarer Cards

Elden Ring Nightreign is a class-based co-op roguelike take on the Elden Ring action-RPG formula, and there are several hands-on previews of the game have gone live today. With the time-based nature of the game and the focus on three players teaming up, the game's pace is faster than your standard Souls-like, not only in terms of combat but also when it comes to traversing the world. One "run" in the game lasts around 40 minutes.

