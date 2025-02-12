All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Elden Ring Nightreign release date confirmed for PC and consoles alongside new trailer

Elden Ring Nightreign is out May 30, 2025 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox and it's a new standalone roguelike co-op survival action game.

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Elden Ring Nightreign, a standalone spin-off from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, is a co-op survival adventure game launching globally on May 30. Available on multiple platforms, it offers four editions: Standard, Deluxe, Seekers, and Collector's. The game features a faster-paced, class-based roguelike structure with 40-minute runs, focusing on teamwork and strategic exploration.

Elden Ring Nightreign is a standalone spin-off to one of the most popular games in recent years, and it's a new co-op survival adventure game set in the Elden Ring universe. From developer FromSoftware (Dark Souls) and publisher Bandai Namco, the game is set to launch globally on May 30.

Alongside the release date announcement, Bandai Namco has announced that pre-orders for the game are now open and will ship in four versions: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, Seekers Edition, and Collector's Edition. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam).

Hit the jump for a breakdown of the various versions.

Standard Edition (Digital on all platforms, Physical on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S only)

Elden Ring Nightreign release date confirmed for PC and consoles alongside new trailer 04
5
  • Includes Base Game

Deluxe Edition (Digital)

Elden Ring Nightreign release date confirmed for PC and consoles alongside new trailer 03
5
  • Includes Standard Edition
  • DLC Code
  • Digital Artbook
  • Digital Soundtrack

Seekers Edition (Physical on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S only)

Elden Ring Nightreign release date confirmed for PC and consoles alongside new trailer 05
5
  • Includes Deluxe Edition
  • Steelbook

Collector's Edition (Physical on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam for PC)

Elden Ring Nightreign release date confirmed for PC and consoles alongside new trailer 02
5
  • Includes Deluxe Edition
  • ~25 cm Wylder Nightfarer statue
  • Steelbook
  • Hard-cover Artbook
  • 8 Nightfarer Cards

Elden Ring Nightreign is a class-based co-op roguelike take on the Elden Ring action-RPG formula, and there are several hands-on previews of the game have gone live today. With the time-based nature of the game and the focus on three players teaming up, the game's pace is faster than your standard Souls-like, not only in terms of combat but also when it comes to traversing the world. One "run" in the game lasts around 40 minutes.

Here's a breakdown of how the Elden Ring Nightreign 'works' via Alex Donaldson at VG247.

The structure of a 'run' of Nightreign sounds initially complicated, but it's actually quite simple. There's a battle royale structure in that at the start of a run you 'drop in' to a circular map which gradually becomes subsumed behind a ring of fire. The space you have to explore narrows over the course of a day. By the time you reach nightfall, you and your companions are limited to only a small area of the map - essentially, a boss arena. If you can beat the boss and survive the night, full exploration is returned to you for a second day, followed by a second challenging night of terror. Survive that and you'll face the Night Lord, the final boss of the run.

Photo of the ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN PS5 Deluxe Edition
Best Deals: ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN PS5 Deluxe Edition
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$54.99 USD
- -
Buy
$54.99 USD
- -
Buy
$54.99 USD
- -
Buy
$54.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/12/2025 at 10:58 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:vg247.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

