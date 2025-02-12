Elden Ring Nightreign release date confirmed for PC and consoles alongside new trailer

Elden Ring Nightreign is a standalone spin-off to one of the most popular games in recent years, and it's a new co-op survival adventure game set in the Elden Ring universe. From developer FromSoftware (Dark Souls) and publisher Bandai Namco, the game is set to launch globally on May 30.
Alongside the release date announcement, Bandai Namco has announced that pre-orders for the game are now open and will ship in four versions: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, Seekers Edition, and Collector's Edition. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam).
Hit the jump for a breakdown of the various versions.
Standard Edition (Digital on all platforms, Physical on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S only)
- Includes Base Game
Deluxe Edition (Digital)
- Includes Standard Edition
- DLC Code
- Digital Artbook
- Digital Soundtrack
Seekers Edition (Physical on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S only)
- Includes Deluxe Edition
- Steelbook
Collector's Edition (Physical on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam for PC)
- Includes Deluxe Edition
- ~25 cm Wylder Nightfarer statue
- Steelbook
- Hard-cover Artbook
- 8 Nightfarer Cards
Elden Ring Nightreign is a class-based co-op roguelike take on the Elden Ring action-RPG formula, and there are several hands-on previews of the game have gone live today. With the time-based nature of the game and the focus on three players teaming up, the game's pace is faster than your standard Souls-like, not only in terms of combat but also when it comes to traversing the world. One "run" in the game lasts around 40 minutes.
Here's a breakdown of how the Elden Ring Nightreign 'works' via Alex Donaldson at VG247.
The structure of a 'run' of Nightreign sounds initially complicated, but it's actually quite simple. There's a battle royale structure in that at the start of a run you 'drop in' to a circular map which gradually becomes subsumed behind a ring of fire. The space you have to explore narrows over the course of a day. By the time you reach nightfall, you and your companions are limited to only a small area of the map - essentially, a boss arena. If you can beat the boss and survive the night, full exploration is returned to you for a second day, followed by a second challenging night of terror. Survive that and you'll face the Night Lord, the final boss of the run.