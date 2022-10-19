MSI clarifies: NO price increase for GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X

MSI's new custom GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X graphics card is one of the best RTX 4090 cards that money (can hopefully soon) buy, with some fake news hitting the internet about the card today.

The news started out on Reddit where a user saw the price of MSI's new GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X was $1934.99, a huge $185 premium over its $1750 pricing... but that is completely wrong. The price seems to have spiked up to $1935, but anyone who purchased it at this price is being refunded the price difference.

MSI explained: "MSI is aware of an article from the forum regarding the raised price of RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X. As a matter of fact, it was our negligence to mismatch the price. The price of RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X will remain at 1749.99 USD, which is exactly the same price as we launched the product".

The company continued: "MSI would like to apologize for this misunderstanding and if there happened to be any circumstances that anyone bought the card at The Official U.S Online Store of MSI with the wrong price, we will fully refund the extra charge of it. We would also like to express our appreciation to our customers as well as the reviewers that have always been supportive of us".

MSI's dual-slot GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X is still one of my very favorite custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards, thanks to its dual-slot design and 240mm AIO cooler. You can read the full review on it above.