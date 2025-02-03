GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5090D owners are bricking their GPUs, possible driver, PCIe, BIOS issues

PC gamers with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5090D are seeing their new Blackwell GPUs bricked, could be drivers, PCIe, or BIOS issues.

TL;DR: Some NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 and 5090D graphics cards are reportedly failing after driver updates, with users experiencing issues like unrecognized cards and black screens. Reports from Chinese forums and Reddit indicate problems with models from COLORFUL, Manli, GIGABYTE, and ASUS, suggesting a potential driver-related issue.

Just imagine... plugging in your hard-to-find, mega-expensive new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 or RTX 5090D graphics card and it's bricked... done, finished... that's what some PC gamers are experiencing.

According to some posts on Chinese forums including Chiphell, Baidu and social media outlet Bilibili, reports are flowing that the new GeForce RTX 5090D graphics card are bricking: from both COLORFUL and Manli. There are also reports that GIGABYTE and ASUS custom GeForce RTX 5090 cards are also dying.

One poster explained: "After installing the driver, the screen goes black, the graphics card cannot be recognized, and the same thing happens after changing the DP port to HDMI... this time, the 90 series only released such a small amount, and several of them were affected".

Another one said: "the latest news is that our group member's newly bought 5090D became a brick after the driver was updated. The first Renaissance 5090D Starship in China turned over. The group member paid 6000 yuan more to buy it. After the driver was updated, the graphics card could not be recognized. It has been sent for personal insurance. There are several cases abroad. Please be cautious when buying the first batch of 5090".

One particular poster said:"The RTX 5090D is bricked on its first release. Don't rush to buy 5090s from home and abroad. All 5090Ds have exploded, possibly due to a burned core. Currently, even if you don't enter the system, the card is not recognized in the BIOS. The current known information: the driver will cause the graphics card to crash with a high probability, with a small probability of screen distortion, and a very small probability of IC burn".

This poster continued, adding: "after getting it and plugging it in, it has various problems and becomes a brick. It's too miserable. It seems to be a driver problem. It became a brick after it was installed. Renaissance Starship 5090D (the victim has been asked for authorization. This is a new card bought for 25,000 yuan. Update: the original 5090 from abroad has also exploded".

On Reddit, a poster said his RTX 5090 was not detecting, explaining "I bought an RTX 5090 but it is not detected on Windows in the Device Manager, not by the NVIDIA drivers, nor in the BIOS. The LED on the graphics card is lit and the fans are running".