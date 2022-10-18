Foxconn unveils new electric pickup truck and crossover hatchback

Foxconn is jumping into the electric vehicle market with its Model B crossover hatchback and Model V all-terrain electric pickup.

Exact details about both self-developed concept prototype electric vehicles remain scarce, and we'll likely have to wait until next year for additional details.

The Model B will have a maximum range of around 280 miles and is a compact car model, though Foxconn hasn't said much else about the car. It has an "innovative" air curtain and streamlined roof to reduce air turbulence to contribute to the low drag coefficient of 0.26.

The Model V from Foxconn is the first electric pickup truck designed and developed in Taiwan. The double cab features a 5-seat configuration - a driver has access to electronic rearview mirrors, an instrument panel integrated into the display, and other tech-based safety features.

As stated by Young Liu, chairman and CEO of Hon Hai:

"We used to make PCs and mobile phones. From now and into the future, we will create EVs. In the EV industry, we are resolute about CDMS: This means contract design and manufacturing service. This commitment will not change. In the next 10 years, Hon Hai in the EV industry will redefine CDMS in the automotive field and continue to promote vertically integrated technology services. Our goal is to provide the range of high-tech services and capabilities required by automakers to propel them to become more competitive."

Foxconn's Model C was shown off last year as a concept prototype but is heading into production. The vehicle has a solid 435-mile charge range and can travel 0 to 62 mph in 3.8 seconds. Its expected release in Taiwan should be Q3-Q4 2023.

Overall, Foxconn plans to announce 5 EV prototypes within the next two years.

This isn't the most shocking announcement, as Foxconn owns an EV factory in Ohio that produces vehicles for Fisker and Lordstown Motors.