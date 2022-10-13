All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NASA's Webb telescope catches a cosmic fingerprint out in deep space

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured a cosmic fingerprint out in deep space, approximately 5,000 light years away from Earth.

NASA's Webb telescope catches a cosmic fingerprint out in deep space
Published Oct 13, 2022 4:22 AM CDT
1 minute & 48 seconds read time

Located just 5,000 light-years away from Earth, which is a relatively short distance when considering the universe's vastness, are a pair of stars known as Wolf-Rayet 140.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has pointed its extremely advanced instruments at the star duo and photographed a remarkable event. The image showcases seventeen concentric dust rings emanating from the two stars, with each ring being created when the two stars came close to each other and their stellar winds meet, compressing the gas and forming space dust.

NASA explains in its blog post that the dust rings are much like the growth rings on a tree's trunk as they represent a passage of time. This event only happens once every eight years when both of the star's orbit's come close together. Ryan Lau, an astronomer at NSF's NOIRLab and lead author of a new study recently published in the journal Nature Astronomy that focuses on the star system, said that Webb's image illustrates just how sensitive its instruments are, because researchers were only able to see two dust rings with ground-based telescopes.

Wolf-Rayet 140 01 | TweakTown.com
2

Wolf-Rayet 140

How is Dust Made Out of Star Wind?

"Transforming gas into dust is somewhat like turning flour into bread: It requires specific conditions and ingredients. The most common element found in stars, hydrogen, can't form dust on its own. But because Wolf-Rayet stars shed so much mass, they also eject more complex elements typically found deep in a star's interior, including carbon. The heavy elements in the wind cool as they travel into space and are then compressed where the winds from both stars meet, like when two hands knead dough.

Some other Wolf-Rayet systems form dust, but none is known to make rings like Wolf-Rayet 140 does. The unique ring pattern forms because the orbit of the Wolf-Rayet star in WR 140 is elongated, not circular. Only when the stars come close together - about the same distance between Earth and the Sun - and their winds collide is the gas under sufficient pressure to form dust. With circular orbits, Wolf-Rayet binaries can produce dust continuously," explains NASA.

NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.