Elon Musk sells $1 million of his own fragrance called 'Burnt Hair'

Elon Musk has jumped into the fragrance industry with a new product called "Burnt Hair," and it has already sold more than 10,000 units.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO took to his personal Twitter account to announce the availability of the new fragrance on The Boring Company website, where it's being sold for $100 US. Musk wrote on his Twitter account that buyers have the option of paying for the humorous fragrance with Dogecoin and that with a name like his (Musk), it was only a matter of time before he made the jump into the industry. Notably, Musk said the product is "omnigender" and that it "doesn't get more lit than this!".

Musk described the new product as the "finest fragrance on Earth", and provided updates on the sales as they were stacking up. Only four hours after posting that 5,000 bottles of Burnt Hair have already been sold, Musk announced 10,000 units had been sold, equating to $1 million of Burnt Hair being sold. It will be interesting to see how many of these Burnt Hair bottles are sold over the course of the next few weeks and how many Musk has decided to produce in total.

As you have probably already gathered, the Burnt Hair fragrance is a joke product, and if Musk's history with releasing joke products such as Not-A-FlameThrower is an indicator, it undoubtedly actually smells like burnt hair. Musk has leaned into his newly entered industry by changing his Twitter bio to "Perfume Salesman".

