Elon Musk sells $1 million of his own fragrance called 'Burnt Hair'

Elon Musk has entered the fragrance industry via The Boring Company as the Tesla, and SpaceX CEO has already said the new smell has sold 10,000+ units.

Published Oct 12, 2022 2:04 AM CDT
2 minutes & 6 seconds read time

Elon Musk has jumped into the fragrance industry with a new product called "Burnt Hair," and it has already sold more than 10,000 units.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO took to his personal Twitter account to announce the availability of the new fragrance on The Boring Company website, where it's being sold for $100 US. Musk wrote on his Twitter account that buyers have the option of paying for the humorous fragrance with Dogecoin and that with a name like his (Musk), it was only a matter of time before he made the jump into the industry. Notably, Musk said the product is "omnigender" and that it "doesn't get more lit than this!".

Musk described the new product as the "finest fragrance on Earth", and provided updates on the sales as they were stacking up. Only four hours after posting that 5,000 bottles of Burnt Hair have already been sold, Musk announced 10,000 units had been sold, equating to $1 million of Burnt Hair being sold. It will be interesting to see how many of these Burnt Hair bottles are sold over the course of the next few weeks and how many Musk has decided to produce in total.

As you have probably already gathered, the Burnt Hair fragrance is a joke product, and if Musk's history with releasing joke products such as Not-A-FlameThrower is an indicator, it undoubtedly actually smells like burnt hair. Musk has leaned into his newly entered industry by changing his Twitter bio to "Perfume Salesman".

In other Elon Musk news, Kanye West's social media accounts were recently locked after a series of posts from Ye that were found to be antisemitic by the platforms. Musk welcomed Ye back to Twitter and followed up by saying that he spoke to the rapper about his Tweets, which have since been removed. More on that story can be found below.

Additionally, Musk said yesterday that the highly anticipated Cybertruck needs a propeller to be able to go faster than a few knots when traveling in water. Yes, the Cybertruck is meant to be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat. If you want to learn more about how the Cybertruck will be able to travel in water, check out the below link.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

