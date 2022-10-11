All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Kanye West's Instagram and Twitter accounts locked, Elon Musk responds

Less than a day after Kanye West made his return back to Twitter, his account was locked following controversial tweets from the rapper.

Published Oct 11, 2022 6:02 AM CDT
Kanye West has had his Instagram and Twitter accounts locked following a post that has been deemed antisemitic.

The restrictions came after Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, posted an alleged screenshot of a text chain between him and Sean "Diddy" Combs with the caption "Jesus is Jew". The text chain claimed that Combs was being controlled by Jewish people, which is a reference to the conspiracy theory that Jewish people are controlling the world, along with celebrities and silicon valley companies, in particular, social media platforms.

A Meta spokesperson commented on Ye's account suspension, saying that the Instagram page was restricted for violating the platform's rules and guidelines. In a now-deleted tweet, Ye published a message that he would go "death 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE", while also, in the same message, defended himself against the antisemitic allegations saying that he can't be antisemitic because "black people are actually Jew". In response to the account locking, a Twitter spokesperson told Engadget, "The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter's policies."

The American Jewish Committee took to Twitter to voice its disdain for Ye's comments, writing, "The behavior exhibited this week by Kanye West is deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period. There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has."

Elon Musk welcomed Ye back to Twitter on October 9, and then on October 11, the Tesla CEO stated that he spoke to Ye about his concerns with the tweet and that he believes Ye took his concerns "to heart".

NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

