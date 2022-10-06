Intel Arc GPU: once launch volume is gone, you won't be able to buy it

Intel has officially launched its new Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards, with Arc A770 Limited Edition and Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics cards being reviewed by a few outlets and YouTubers today.

Well, perfect timing would have it that leaker Moore's Law is Dead is back with some fresh Arc launch leaks, where his sources have told him it truly is a dire situation out there in the odyssey that is Arc. MLID's first source said that Intel has been ghosting their GPU purchaser, but fully responding to their CPU guy.

The second source said that they were simply never getting Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards, while the third source said that they simply have "no info" on Arc A770 shipments and that they don't think that they'll get any Arc A-series desktop GPUs whatsoever.

Source 1 : Intel is ghosting our GPU purchaser while continuing to respond to our CPU guy. We would usually have had the required marketing materials a month ago, and yet we still have nothing! I have no idea if we will ever get ARC".

Source 2 : We have flat out been told we are never getting Intel A770 and A750 graphics cards. Only designated retailers (probably Newegg & Amazon) will have cards at launch.

Source 3: We have no info on A770 shipments. I don't think we'll get any.

MLID explained: "In Q1, they manufactured a bunch of dies which Steve at GamersNexus proved today, by the way -- Steve says "the actual reading is February of 2022" -- put them in storage, and what they're releasing right now... well. There's gonna be a token launch, on a few websites to make it look like it's real, to the DIY market, and then like I've been telling you guys... they're going to dump it into OEM and save some of them for the Raptor Lake laptop launch where they can bundle it with Raptor Lake and hopefully make okay margins. Because in the DIY market there is no money to be made, so they don't want to sell it there".

Tom added: "It looks like Intel just doesn't have enough faith in this product to keep shipping a lot of them".