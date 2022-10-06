All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Intel Arc GPU: once launch volume is gone, you won't be able to buy it

Intel Arc Alchemist GPU launch volume leak: once the launch stock is gone, it looks like it is party over for Arc on the desktop says latest rumor.

Intel Arc GPU: once launch volume is gone, you won't be able to buy it
Published Oct 6, 2022 1:40 AM CDT
1 minute & 51 seconds read time

Intel has officially launched its new Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards, with Arc A770 Limited Edition and Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics cards being reviewed by a few outlets and YouTubers today.

Well, perfect timing would have it that leaker Moore's Law is Dead is back with some fresh Arc launch leaks, where his sources have told him it truly is a dire situation out there in the odyssey that is Arc. MLID's first source said that Intel has been ghosting their GPU purchaser, but fully responding to their CPU guy.

The second source said that they were simply never getting Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards, while the third source said that they simply have "no info" on Arc A770 shipments and that they don't think that they'll get any Arc A-series desktop GPUs whatsoever.

  • Source 1: Intel is ghosting our GPU purchaser while continuing to respond to our CPU guy. We would usually have had the required marketing materials a month ago, and yet we still have nothing! I have no idea if we will ever get ARC".
  • Source 2: We have flat out been told we are never getting Intel A770 and A750 graphics cards. Only designated retailers (probably Newegg & Amazon) will have cards at launch.
  • Source 3: We have no info on A770 shipments. I don't think we'll get any.

MLID explained: "In Q1, they manufactured a bunch of dies which Steve at GamersNexus proved today, by the way -- Steve says "the actual reading is February of 2022" -- put them in storage, and what they're releasing right now... well. There's gonna be a token launch, on a few websites to make it look like it's real, to the DIY market, and then like I've been telling you guys... they're going to dump it into OEM and save some of them for the Raptor Lake laptop launch where they can bundle it with Raptor Lake and hopefully make okay margins. Because in the DIY market there is no money to be made, so they don't want to sell it there".

Tom added: "It looks like Intel just doesn't have enough faith in this product to keep shipping a lot of them".

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$548.77
$539.67$579.99$579.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/6/2022 at 1:40 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.