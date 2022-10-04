All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk says what the chances are of a Russian nuclear war happening

Tesla and SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk has found himself in hot water over his recent comments on Twitter about Russia and Ukraine.

Published Oct 4, 2022 12:03 AM CDT
Elon Musk has found himself in the middle of online controversy following a series of tweets from the Tesla CEO about what needs to be done in Ukraine.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder took to Twitter last night to post a barrage of Ukraine-Russia war tweets which revealed his opinion on the matter and what he believes needs to be done to reach a resolution. Musk's Monday night tweet proposed a series of conditions that he believes would lead to peace being brokered between the two nations.

The first was a call for elections to be redone in regions that have recently been annexed by Russia, and the second was the call for Crimea to be formally part of Russia "as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev's mistake)", wrote Musk. The last two points Musk made were that the water supply to Crimea should be "assured" and that Ukraine "remains neutral". These tweets from Musk sparked a major online debate that is still raging on, with many Ukrainian officials chiming in and bashing the Tesla CEO's stance on the overall issue.

Furthermore, Musk stated that his aforementioned points are what he believes "is highly likely to be the outcome in the end - just a question of how many die before then." Touching on the possibility of nuclear war erupting out of the conflict, Musk said that nukes being fired is "possible," though "unlikely."

In other Elon Musk news, the Tesla CEO recently revealed a humanoid robot called Optimus, which is poised to be an economic mover and shaker. More on that announcement below.

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

