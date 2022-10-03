Sony readies PlayStation VR 2 salvo, plans to make 2 million units

Sony is significantly ramping up production of its PlayStation VR 2 headset and plans to make 2 million units by March 2023, sources have told Bloomberg's Takashi Mochizuki.

Sony is planning a VR blitz to accompany its new record-breaking PlayStation 5 shipments. The company will produce 2 million PlayStation VR 2 headsets throughout Fiscal Year 2022 as part of a new hardware fusillade meant to meet exceptionally high market demand.

Sony will also ship 18 million PS5's during the year, the single largest console shipment in PlayStation history. By March 2023, Sony expects to have over 37 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped worldwide.

This production rate would outpace the existing PlayStation VR headset and, depending on the new headset's price, could represent a large jump in adoption. The current-gen PSVR has achieved 5 million sales since 2020, representing a 4% attach rate against PS4 shipments.

The current PSVR 2 production plan is almost half of PSVR 1's total worldwide sales.

The headset, which is due out in 2023, boasts significant upgrades over the previous PlayStation VR model like connectivity through a single USB-C cord, new advanced tracking, and a mode that allows wearers to see their real-world environments.

PSVR 2 is set to launch with 20 launch games including Resident Evil Village and the new Horizon first-person game. Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan has said the company is Sony spending a 'considerable amount of money' on PSVR 2 games.

"Relating to investment into PSVR2, we clearly will tailor the amount of spend to the point in the lifecycle that the PSVR2 finds itself. Right now there is a considerable amount of money that has been spent on partnerships with indie and third-party developers to secure a considerable pipeline of attractive virtual reality content at the launch of PlayStation VR 2," Ryan said.