GPU-Z 2.50.0 supports GeForce RTX 4090 and Intel Arc A770 + A750 GPUs

The release of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 and Intel's first-gen Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards will all release on October 3, with GPU v2.50.0 here to support all three of the cards.

GPU-Z v2.50.0 supports everything you need to know about your GPU, especially if you've got a new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card: detailed BIOS information, GPU clock and GPU overclocking information, power limits, and a very cool and important new feature: a built-in NVIDIA DLSS scanner. This scans your PC for all of the games installed that use DLSS, detailing which exact version of DLSS the game uses (which is very useful for reviewers).

You can download GPU-Z 2.50.0 here.

The team hasn't just added support for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and Intel Arc A770 + A750 graphics cards, but GPU-Z 2.50.0 now also has Intel Arc VRAM temperature monitoring, as well as having GPU-Z fixing the issues with Intel Arc temperature sensors. The last part of the GPU-Z 2.50.0 changelog is that instead of showing a blank window, a proper message is now displayed when the DLSS Game Scan feature finds no games with DLSS supported.

I'm sure this will be the last release of GPU-Z before the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and Intel Arc A770 + A750 graphics cards are on the market, which isn't too far from now: October 12.