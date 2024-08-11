Beelink's new GPU dock features built-in 600W PSU: handles monster RTX 4090 as external GPU

Beelink has just unveiled its latest external GPU dock, which features a 600W built-in PSU and enough juice to support the flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

The company isn't the first -- nor will it be the last -- with an external GPU dock, but Beelink is doing something a little different here. Beelink's new external GPU dock features a direct PCIe 4.0 x8 interface, with a physically full-width x16 connector (but only uses half of the lanes) that directly link the eGPU to the Mini-PC motherboard.

Beelink's use of the PCIe 4.0 x8 interface means there's up to 128Gbps (16GB/sec) of maximum theoretical bandwidth, which is much higher than Thunderbolt 4 at 40Gbps (5GB/sec) and even OCulink with 64Gbps (8GB/sec).

The new Beelink external GPU dock uses an Intel platform, with the external GPU dock featuring a 600W integrated PSU. This means that users of the Beelink external GPU dock won't need their own PSU or cables, as it's all simplified into a single product. Once you purchase it, the dock attaches to the Mini-PC which features a hidden PCIe slot.

As for GPU compatibility, the Beelink external GPU dock is pretty liberal: it'll support anything from the GeForce GTX 1050 and Arc A380 graphics cards, right up to the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 and Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards.

Now... pricing: we're looking at a standard price (including the PSU) of 599 RMB (around $83 USD or so) while if you purchased a bundle with the GTi12 Mini-PC, the external GPU dock drops to 299 RMB (around $42 USD or so).

Beelink's new external GPU dock won't work with everything, as it's only available with Beelink's 12th Gen Core systems (GT12) and the latest Core Ultra 100 (GT14) systems.