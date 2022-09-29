All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Four more PlayStation 5 games are coming to PC soon

Sony is bringing three more PlayStation 5 games to PC as it chases more diversified revenue streams and recurring game sales across multiple platforms.

Published Sep 29, 2022 10:36 AM CDT
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

Sony has plans to bring four more PlayStation 5 games to PC, and three of them are coming very soon.

First-party PlayStation games are no longer locked to consoles, and Sony is expanding onto PC in a big way. In a bid to help stabilize recurring game sales and buffer revenue streams, Sony has brought a number of high-profile PlayStation console exclusives to PC so far including Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, God of War, and Spider-Man. This is just the beginning.

Sony is releasing four new PlayStation 5 games onto Steam and the Epic Games Store, including Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection (October 19), Sackboy A Big Adventure (October 27), Spider-Man Miles Morales (Fall 2022), and Returnal, which has been outed on PC.

The first three games are set to launch in 2022, but Sony has yet to confirm or announce Returnal's PC release or discuss timing details.

Sony's push onto PC is expected to deliver meaningful revenues to its games division. The company expects to make about $300 million from PC games in FY2022 driven by this list of new games and continued sales of older games. Sony is counting on PC game sales compounding over time the same way they do on PlayStation, only this time it will have to pay Valve a negotiated cut of each sale.

For reference, Sony made roughly $24 billion from PlayStation in FY21 driven primarily by software--add-on microtransactions delivered the most revenues, followed by actual game sales--and hardware.

