Sony has made at least $2.3 billion selling first-party games on PC and Xbox

Sony's latest Q3'25 results allow us to tally an interesting metric for the company--how much money it makes from platforms other than PlayStation.

Sony's recent Holiday 2025 earnings add even more billions of dollars to the company's coffers, but there are some stats that stand out more than the traditional gauges of revenue and operating profit. A bit ago, Sony reclassified how it records earnings for its PlayStation division, adding in another segment called Other Software. As per Sony, the Other Software segment is defined as "revenue from sales of first-party titles, including add-on content, on platforms other than PlayStation consoles."

According to our findings, Sony has made at least $2.37 billion from selling games and content on other platforms than PlayStation, including both PC and Xbox. That's a cumulative total that runs from the first segment reporting period in Q1'22 all the way to Q3'25, Sony's present holiday quarter.

Sony has released a number of games on Xbox and PC, and plans to keep a multi-platform strategy for its live games, including Bungie's upcoming Marathon.

To plot the data, I took the numbers provided by Sony and added in the various games that Sony released on Xbox and PC over the years. Some of the games on the list aren't technically first-party games, yet how exactly Sony makes this distinction remains unclear. Research also shows that Sony considers Helldivers 2 to be a first-party game, despite it being developed by Arrowhead, and Sony also considers the MLB The Show series to be a first-party franchise.

Sony's efforts to bring its PlayStation 5 games catalog to PC has proven to work well over the years. While the Other Software segment isn't delivering thunderous multi-billion dollar revenues every quarter, Sony has essentially created yet another avenue for consistent, cumulative and ongoing sales of its evergreen games through a persistent, always-available back catalog.

This was always the plan for Sony, to treat PC--and Xbox--as secondary endpoints to sell games and content. Xbox is more like a distant third, though, because Sony has telegraphed that it still no plans to bring key first-party PlayStation games to Xbox, unlike Microsoft who are bringing practically every Xbox game over to PlayStation.

Instead, Sony will use Xbox as a kind of tertiary home for its online-driven games, treating the platform as an avenue for only certain types of engagement--the online, microtransaction-driven kind.