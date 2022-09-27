All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Assassin's Creed Infinity games-as-a-platform includes multiplayer too

Ubisoft's new Assassin's Creed Infinity Games-as-a-Platform title will include both singleplayer-only and multiplayer-only experiences across time periods.

Assassin's Creed Infinity games-as-a-platform includes multiplayer too
Published Sep 27, 2022 2:41 PM CDT
1 minute & 44 seconds read time

Assassin's Creed Infinity will include both singleplayer-only and multiplayer-only games, Ubisoft has said.

Assassin's Creed Infinity games-as-a-platform includes multiplayer too 2 | TweakTown.com
2

Ubisoft's most ambitious new project isn't a game. It's a platform. Assassin's Creed Infinity isn't actually a game but instead a kind of hub, or launcher, where players will go to buy, download, and play future Assassin's Creed games (think of it as a combination between a store, launcher, and a social interface). Infinity represents an emerging trend in gaming that I've called Games-as-a-Platform; while nascent, other developers like 343 Industries are trying to take this approach with Halo Infinite, which will be the nexus for all future Halo games and content.

Infinity is a big opportunity for Ubisoft to cross-monetize its franchise with microtransactions, DLC, and outright purchases. One of these biggest opportunities is the fracturing of games into smaller comparative experiences and give players a dearth of variety across historical timelines, play time, and content scope. Infinity won't just serve up massive games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but will also deliver more visceral and unique titles like Hexe, which will take place during the brutal 17th Century Holy Roman Empire witch trials in Europe.

The new game--referred to as the Infinity Hub--will also feature standalone multiplayer games that may or may not be free-to-play. Ubisoft confirmed that it is working on a new Assassin's Creed game called Project Invictus (possibly a reference to Sol Invictus, the sun god of the Roman Empire) that will be multiplayer-only.

"I think the concept art that we had for Invictus kind of hints to this possibility of crossing over characters from different periods," Ubisoft's Marc-Alexis Cote told IGN, confirming our suspicions that the recent Odyssey x Valhalla crossovers set the franchise up for Infinity.

"So I think you can see the intention there of Invictus allowing us again to bridge our different games together."

Cote also says that each game will have its own live service of a sort with expanding content over time. "I think these games can live for a longer period of time and we're architecting them differently than in the past."

Buy at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.96
$19.96$37.05$37.68
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/27/2022 at 2:41 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ign.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.