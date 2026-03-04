Ubisoft gives updates on new Assassin's Creed games, Hexe, Invictus, and Black Flag confirmed

Ubisoft has a bunch of new Assassin's Creed games in the works, including announced games like Hexe and Invictus, as well as multiple unannounced projects that are deeper in the pipeline.
Now that Ubisoft has restructured its business, the publisher is ready to highlight what's next for its prestige, billion-dollar Assassin's Creed brand. The publisher indicates that 2026 is shaping up to be a strong year for the franchise, with in-development games like the sinister, witch-themed Assassin's Creed Hexe progressing well.
Hexe, which was actually revealed years ago during a big franchise update, will be a "unique, darker, narrative-driven Assassin's Creed experience, set during a pivotal moment in history." It's unclear whether or not this game will launch in 2026, but it's implied that Ubisoft is targeting a release this year for Hexe.
- Read more: Assassin's Creed franchise roadmap leaks: 9 games to release over 6 years
- Read more: Assassin's Creed multiplayer 'arcade' game on track for 2025, Smash Bros. meets Fall Guys
- Read more: 10 Assassin's Creed games coming in next 5 years, at least that was Ubisoft's original plan
Ubisoft also confirmed the multiplayer-driven Invictus, which is a "PvP multiplayer Assassin's Creed experience led by a dedicated team of For Honor veterans at Ubisoft Montreal."
Invictus apparently has some surprises that the leaks didn't touch, but Ubisoft wouldn't elaborate, only saying that it's a "new approach to multiplayer in the franchise." A generation or two ago, Assassin's Creed games typically released every year with some sort of online component.
Then there's confirmation that a Black Flag remake is in development, as well as other projects like Ubisoft's first crack at a AAA mobile game with Assassin's Creed Jade. Previous reports indicated that Ubisoft had as many as 9 Assassin's Creed products planned for release, however this slate has likely been adjusted following Ubisoft's big restructuring.
"Beyond these, we have several other projects currently in the works, all at different stages of development, including Assassin's Creed Jade. We're also looking into bringing co‑op back to Assassin's Creed --- a detail we know didn't go unnoticed. And while we recently chose to pivot away from an early project, the lessons from that work are already helping shape our approach going forward."