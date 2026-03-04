Ubisoft gives updates on new Assassin's Creed games, Hexe, Invictus, and Black Flag confirmed

Ubisoft confirms the status of new Assassin's Creed games like Hexe, Invictus, the oft-leaked Black Flag remake, and multiple new unannounced games.

TL;DR: Ubisoft is developing multiple new Assassin's Creed titles, including the dark, narrative-driven Hexe, the multiplayer-focused Invictus led by For Honor veterans, a Black Flag remake, and the AAA mobile game Jade. The franchise aims for a strong 2026 with co-op features returning after recent restructuring.

Ubisoft has a bunch of new Assassin's Creed games in the works, including announced games like Hexe and Invictus, as well as multiple unannounced projects that are deeper in the pipeline.

Now that Ubisoft has restructured its business, the publisher is ready to highlight what's next for its prestige, billion-dollar Assassin's Creed brand. The publisher indicates that 2026 is shaping up to be a strong year for the franchise, with in-development games like the sinister, witch-themed Assassin's Creed Hexe progressing well.

Hexe, which was actually revealed years ago during a big franchise update, will be a "unique, darker, narrative-driven Assassin's Creed experience, set during a pivotal moment in history." It's unclear whether or not this game will launch in 2026, but it's implied that Ubisoft is targeting a release this year for Hexe.

Ubisoft also confirmed the multiplayer-driven Invictus, which is a "PvP multiplayer Assassin's Creed experience led by a dedicated team of For Honor veterans at Ubisoft Montreal."

Invictus apparently has some surprises that the leaks didn't touch, but Ubisoft wouldn't elaborate, only saying that it's a "new approach to multiplayer in the franchise." A generation or two ago, Assassin's Creed games typically released every year with some sort of online component.

Then there's confirmation that a Black Flag remake is in development, as well as other projects like Ubisoft's first crack at a AAA mobile game with Assassin's Creed Jade. Previous reports indicated that Ubisoft had as many as 9 Assassin's Creed products planned for release, however this slate has likely been adjusted following Ubisoft's big restructuring.