All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Embracer CEO: Saints Row will 'make money,' franchise isn't cancelled

Saints Row may have bombed on the market in terms of sales, and Embracer Group is confident it will still make money, but not as much as other games.

Embracer CEO: Saints Row will 'make money,' franchise isn't cancelled
Published Sep 26, 2022 4:34 PM CDT
1 minute & 21 seconds read time

The new Saints Row reboot has been poorly received by critics and may have bombed on the sales charts, but the Embracer Group is still confident they will make money from the game.

Embracer CEO: Saints Row will 'make money,' franchise isn't cancelled 21 | TweakTown.com
2

The latest Saints Row game has its fair share of problems. It's being lambasted by YouTubers and streamers for cutting out popular franchise characters and completely rebooting the main story, location, and overall culture. The biggest issues are performance hiccups and glitches, which remain prevalent throughout the game. As a result, it looks like Saints Row is a sales dud.

In a recent shareholders broadcast, Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors attested the game has a "polarized" image and that Saints Row won't make as much money as other popular franchises--or even games in the Saints Row series--like Metro, which remains one of Deep Silver's most potent IPs.

"I know, or I'm confident that we will make money on the investment. Would it have as great return on investment as we've seen on other games? Not very likely. But we will make money and that's a very good starting point at least."

Despite the game's poor reception--and apparent sales to match--Wingefors isn't ready to call it quits on the Saints Row franchise. The CEO says he still trusts the developers at Volition, a team who needed a big new hit after the demise of their ill-fated Agents of Mayhem game.

"Obviously you always want every installment on any IP to be greater than the last one. What you do is...this is quite a process to evaluate the decision, the outcome, and there's hundreds of people engaged in the game in the group. I still have a great trust in those people and I'm sure they will recommend things for the future."

Buy at Amazon

Saints Row 2022 - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/26/2022 at 4:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:tv.streamfabriken.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.