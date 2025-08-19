2K hires Rod Fergusson to save BioShock again, previously rescued BioShock Infinite in 2013

Take-Two and 2K are serious about BioShock 4 and have brought in the 'Winston Wolf of gaming' to make sure Cloud Chamber's new BioShock game releases.

TL;DR: Rod Fergusson, known for leading Diablo IV's development, is now head of the BioShock franchise at 2K Games, overseeing the next BioShock game and related projects. Despite recent studio layoffs and development challenges, Fergusson's leadership signals the game's continued progress and eventual release.

2K Games and Take-Two hire known video game wrangler Rod Fergusson to make sure the next BioShock game ships.

A bit ago, Rod Fergusson left Blizzard for new pastures. Fergusson was hired to lead Diablo IV's troubled development and ensure a product actually shipped in 2023. Now that Diablo is in good hands, Fergusson is moving on to help other ailing games...like the new BioShock.

Fergusson confirmed the news on Twitter, where he announced he was the new head of the BioShock franchise. This isn't the first time he's worked on the series; Fergusson also helped Irrational Games ship BioShock Infinite in 2013.

Some of you guessed it, I'm returning to 2K to lead a series that means a lot to me as the new Head of the BioShock Franchise. I'll be heading up Cloud Chamber and overseeing development of the next BioShock game, along with franchise extensions like the in-development Netflix movie. While I'm excited to get started in the coming weeks, I recognize the studio restructuring is a difficult time for the team. I'm deeply grateful for the work done so far, and I'm committed to building a BioShock game we'll be proud of and that our players will love.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reports that Fergusson's new position also coincides with layoffs at BioShock game studio Cloud Chamber. The shake-up comes shortly after 2K Games executives reportedly disapproved of the new BioShock game during a high-level review, which is said to emphasize open, systemic AI-driven worlds with highly-reactive and emergent environments.

News of the game's troubled development led many to believe it would be cancelled, but Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that, hand on his heart, BioShock would come out.

With Fergusson at the helm, that now seems inevitable.