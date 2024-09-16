Metro dev 4A Games will stay with Embracer, may be impacted by cuts

Metro series game developer 4A Games will not be sold to Saber Interactive, and will stay with the Embracer Group as the company leans out to save money.

4A Games, the developer behind the hit Metro video game franchise, will now stay with The Embracer Group as Embracer re-organizes itself into three separate entities.

Following the cancellation of dozens of games, and laying off thousands of employees, The Embracer Group has announced that 4A Games will now stay within the company. A bit ago, Saber Interactive split off of Embracer with the help of company CEO Matthew Karch, who purchased Saber for $247 million.

Metro game dev 4A Games was an option in the buyout deal, but ultimately the studio was not included in the deal. 4A will stay as part of Embracer Group. Interestingly enough, 4A is currently working on two new AAA experiences, one of which is a brand new game set in the best-selling Metro series. One of these games is Metro Awakening--a VR experience--and the other is to be a mainline game that carries the core franchise forward.

"We are satisfied with the conclusion of this transaction and very glad to see the great teams and assets of 4A Games and Zen Studios remain within Embracer. They will be important building blocks in our continued journey. 4A Games has currently two AAA titles under development that we eagerly await to announce," Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors said.

As previously announced, Embracer plans to split itself into three units: Asmodee Group (board games), Coffee Stain & Friends (free-to-play and AA games), and Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends (AAA games). 4A Games will be a part of this latter category, Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends, which is a tentative name for the soon-to-be publicly-traded group.