GTA 6 hacker has been arrested by UK police

A 17 year-old teenager has been arrested for alleged involvement in the recent Rockstar Games server hack and subsequent GTA 6 leak.

The perpetrator of the damaging GTA 6 leaks may have been apprehended by London police. Today the City of London Police announced that they had arrested a 17-year-old Oxfordshire teen on suspected hacking.

"On the evening of Thursday 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the National Crime Agency's National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU)."

Sources have told The Desk's Matthew Keys that the teen was allegedly involved in the recent infiltration of Rockstar Games' heavily-guarded game asset database and the widespread Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks.

The location of the 17-year-old was reportedly outed days ago, and there are reports that the suspect is also involved in the Uber hack as part of hacker collective Lapsus$.

Days ago it was reported that both Uber and Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, were working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to identify and track down the suspect or suspects. Now it appears the FBI is coordinating with the UK's NCCU on levying charges.

Following a weekend of widespread leaks, Rockstar Games recently confirmed the GTA 6 hacks were real. The hacker, known as "teapotuberhacker," had released dozens of stolen video files depicting an early version of Rockstar's next Grand Theft Auto game, including in-game missions, animations, and characters.

The London police have yet to reveal official charges for the suspect.