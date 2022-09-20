One of Russia's most advanced tanks found in 'perfect condition'

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has announced that it found and claimed one of Russia's most advanced tanks that were seemingly abandoned in the eastern Kharkiv region.

The announcement comes from Ukraine's Defense Ministry, which took to Twitter on September 19 to write that Ukrainian forces found a T-90M tank, a third-generation Russian tank and latest from the Kremlin, it was first publicly revealed in 2017. Ukraine's Defense Ministry claims that the tank was found in "perfect condition" and that "We ask its owner(s) to contact the #UAarmy. Please identify yourself by a sign: a white flag," the ministry wrote.

The tank was discovered in the Kharkiv region, a region of Ukraine that is experiencing a strong counter-offensive attack by Ukrainian forces. This advancement by Ukrainian forces has resulted in many Russians pulling back and abandoning gained ground and seemingly tanks as well. It was only on Monday that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on Facebook that Russia has lost 2,212 tanks during the course of the war, which began on February 24, 2022.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) posted images online of abandoned Russian military equipment, such as ammunition and supplies. In reference to the discovered supplies, the Security Service of Ukraine said, "We know what to do with them, and we will definitely use them for their intended purpose-against the enemy."

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser at the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, wrote on Twitter, "Russian soldiers fled so fast they left half of their equipment."

In other Russia/Ukraine news, a missile has landed less than 1,000 feet from a nuclear power plant in Ukraine.