Ukraine's defense ministry reported that Russia attempted to strike the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant as a missile landed 1,000 feet from the plant.

Missile strike less than 1,000 feet from nuclear power plant captured
Published Sep 20, 2022 1:06 AM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Sep 20 2022 1:32 AM CDT
2 minutes & 14 seconds read time

Ukraine's state energy operation announced on Monday that a Russian missile landed just 1,000 feet from Ukraine's second-largest nuclear power plant.

The moment was captured on video and shared by Ukraine's Defense Ministry via its social channels, and according to reports, the missile strike occurred at 12:19 am local time at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant that's located in the Mykolaiv region. The video showcases the purported Russian missile striking the land near the power plant and causing a large initial explosion, followed by a smaller explosion.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry wrote on Twitter that "Russian terrorists" attempted to strike the facility, and that "Russia is a threat to the whole world". This isn't the first time that conflict between Ukraine and Russia has revolved around nuclear power plants, as both nations were engaging in combat near and around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

Missile strikes and shelling were reported around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which resulted in the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), becoming involved. The IAEA warned against any conflict around any nuclear facilities, and after visiting Zaporizhzhia, it concluded that the nuclear reactors were undamaged and operating as intended. However, international nuclear power plant inspects did say that any reckless shelling that impacts the plant will cause a nuclear disaster, and for that reason, it urged all conflict to cease around the plant/s.

"While we have recently focused on the urgent need for action to prevent a nuclear accident at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant - establishing an IAEA presence there earlier this month - today's explosion near the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant all too clearly demonstrates the potential dangers also at other nuclear facilities in the country. Any military action that threatens nuclear safety and security is unacceptable and must stop immediately," said IAEA Director Rafael Mariano Grossi in a statement.

In other world news, the US Navy recently confirmed it has multiple videos of UFOs that can't be released to the public as they pose a national security risk. Releasing the videos in possession of the Department of Defense may provide adversaries valuable information regarding Department of Defense/Navy operations, vulnerabilities, and/or capabilities.

Furthermore, Ukrainian astronomers that are monitoring the skies over Kyiv have reported seeing objects that can't be explained by science. According to the astronomers, which have published a new paper, they are spotting many UFOs that fall into two categories, cosmic and phantom. The report states that these objects are swarming the skies of Ukraine's capital, and scientists can't determine their intention. For more information, check out the below article.

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

