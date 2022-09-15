Uncharted Legacy of Thieves launches on PC this October

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection will release on October 19 on both Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99, Sony today announced.

Naughty Dog has revealed a ton of new features coming to its first-ever PC release of the Uncharted series, including support for AMD's Fidelity FX Super Resolution 2.0, ultra-wide monitor support, and full PC spec requirements.

This version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is optimized for PC with PC-centric quality-of-life enhancements such as reimagined UI, scale sliders, GPU and VRAM detection, Variable Load Speed, and so much more.

It's been a thrilling adventure with our partners at Iron Galaxy as we explored Uncharted territory for our studio's first PC title. Iron Galaxy's immense talent and meticulous attention to detail make both games in this collection truly shine on PC!

Seek your fortune and leave your mark on the map in the UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Uncover the thrilling cinematic storytelling and the largest blockbuster action set pieces in the UNCHARTED franchise, packed with all the wit, cunning, and over the top moments of the beloved thieves - Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer.

In an experience delivered by award winning developer Naughty Dog, the UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the two critically-acclaimed, globe-trotting single player adventures from UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief's End and UNCHARTED™: The Lost Legacy. Each story is filled with laughs, drama, high octane combat, and a sense of wonder - remastered to be even more immersive.

Discover the breath-taking sights

From thick jungles to snow-capped mountains, exotic islands to rain-soaked streets, explore every inch of stunningly beautiful environments in spectacular detail. Immerse yourself in the cinematic storytelling with super-sharp 4K resolution*, and Ultra-Wide Monitor support**. Enjoy a host of enhanced graphical adjustment features such as adjustable Texture and Model Quality, Anisotropic Filtering, Shadows, Reflections and Ambient Occlusion.

Feel the thrilling gameplay in your hands

Experience haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects designed for UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection by playing with the DualSense™ controller through a wired connection to your PC. With full control remapping and support for the DualShock®4 controller ***, XInput Game Controllers, and a wide range of other gamepads and keyboard and mouse, you can leave your mark on the map any way you like. For those that want to brighten things up even more, try out RGB support for Razer Chroma peripherals and Chroma Link compatible devices, as well as for Logitech and Corsair models.

Optimize the adventure

Unearth a wide variety of modes and PC-centric enhancements such as improved UI for game options, reimagined user interfaces, the addition of scale sliders for some menus, GPU and VRAM detection and management options, as well as adding Auto Pause, Minimize in Background and Variable Load Speed support along with a host of other additions.

AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution 2

Supercharge your framerates as you seek your fortune as Nathan and Chloe with next-level temporal upscaling technology from AMD. FSR 2 uses cutting-edge algorithms to boost your framerates and deliver high-quality, high-resolution game experiences in UNCHARTED across a wide range of compatible graphics cards.