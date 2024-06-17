Intel Arc Graphics driver update answers the age-old question, 'Can it play Crysis?'

Intel's latest driver for Arc graphics cards finally answers the question, 'Can it run Crysis?' Also, day one support added for Elden Ring's expansion.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 38 seconds read time

Intel Arc graphics driver 31.0.101.5590 WHQL for discrete GPUs and Intel Core Ultra rigs with integrated Arc graphics is here - adding support for a pair of new titles, Destiny 2: The Final Shape and the highly anticipated Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Intel Arc Graphics driver update answers the age-old question, 'Can it play Crysis?' 02
Open Gallery 2

As per the headline, there's some added goodness for legacy titles, including Crysis (2007) and Crysis 2 (2011). The latest Intel Game On driver release boosts the original Crysis performance at 1080p with Very High settings by up to 10% on a discrete Arc GPU. Crysis 2 also gets up to a 6% increase in 1080p performance - this time on a Core Ultra chip with Arc graphics.

With that, the answer to the question of whether Intel Arc GPUs can run Crysis is now "better than before."

The other notable game that is getting special attention in the latest driver release is Chivalry 2. The DirectX 11 title sees up to a 13% improvement in 1080p performance on a discrete Arc GPU and up to a 16% improvement on Intel Core Ultra processors with built-in Arc graphics.

Outside of performance, the driver resolves a crashing issue for No Rest for the Wicked players - with the following Known Issues still to be fixed.

Known Issues.

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:

  • No Man's Sky (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay while changing window context with Alt + Tab.
  • Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.
  • Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.
  • PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro* Processing Tests.
  • Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.

Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:

  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience an application crash on loading to gameplay.
  • PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro* Processing Tests.
  • Topaz Video AI may experience errors on running certain benchmark tests.
  • Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32.
  • Launching a game with Endurance Gaming engaged may result in VSync persisting on after disengaging Endurance Gaming during gameplay. A workaround is to relaunch the application.

Buy at Amazon

SAPPHIRE PULSE Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB GDDR6

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$399.99
$399.99$399.99$399.99
Buy
$423.99
$423.99$399.99$399.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/17/2024 at 2:05 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:intel.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags