Intel Arc Graphics driver update answers the age-old question, 'Can it play Crysis?'

Intel's latest driver for Arc graphics cards finally answers the question, 'Can it run Crysis?' Also, day one support added for Elden Ring's expansion.

Intel Arc graphics driver 31.0.101.5590 WHQL for discrete GPUs and Intel Core Ultra rigs with integrated Arc graphics is here - adding support for a pair of new titles, Destiny 2: The Final Shape and the highly anticipated Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

As per the headline, there's some added goodness for legacy titles, including Crysis (2007) and Crysis 2 (2011). The latest Intel Game On driver release boosts the original Crysis performance at 1080p with Very High settings by up to 10% on a discrete Arc GPU. Crysis 2 also gets up to a 6% increase in 1080p performance - this time on a Core Ultra chip with Arc graphics.

With that, the answer to the question of whether Intel Arc GPUs can run Crysis is now "better than before."

The other notable game that is getting special attention in the latest driver release is Chivalry 2. The DirectX 11 title sees up to a 13% improvement in 1080p performance on a discrete Arc GPU and up to a 16% improvement on Intel Core Ultra processors with built-in Arc graphics.

Outside of performance, the driver resolves a crashing issue for No Rest for the Wicked players - with the following Known Issues still to be fixed.