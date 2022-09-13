All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Tekken 8 announced for PS5, will focus on Jin vs Kazuya rivalry

Bandai Namco has officially announced Tekken 8, the next King of the Iron Fist Tournament fighting game that will focus on Jin Kazama vs Kazuya Mishima.

Tekken 8 announced for PS5, will focus on Jin vs Kazuya rivalry
Published Sep 13, 2022 5:34 PM CDT
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Bandai Namco is bringing its legendary fighting game to the PlayStation 5 with the age-old story line intact.

Tekken 8 was just announced at Sony's State of Play event, showcasing impressive new visuals and effects on Bandai Namco's updated engine tech. Like previous Tekkens, the eighth chapter will continue the intense brutal rivalry among the Mishimas; Tekken followed Heihachi's blood feud with Kazuya, and Tekken 8 will chronicle the intense clash between father and son, Kazuya Mishima and Jim Kazama and culminate in a final showdown.

As for the new upgraded tech, the game's reveal trailer was actually captured via in-game rendering on the PlayStation 5: "It is not a pre-rendered movie made for the trailer but rather real-time rendered footage, running at 60 frames per second," Bandai Namco exec Katsuhiro Harada said on the PlayStation Blog.

Harada also says that Tekken 8 will leverage the PS5's power to deliver lots of dynamic effects including weather and distant environmental objects moving and interacting with specific battle scenes:

Also, if you pay attention to the background during the battle, you can see dynamic waves and tornadoes, a huge tanker gradually breaking apart, storm rendering so realistic that you can feel the wind pressure, the density of the rain.

These are all battle stage effects to be used in this title. We are of course working hard to enhance the quality even further. In the latest version of the work-in-progress build, the quality is dynamically improving each day, with the giant tanker moving closer to the shore in the background and large flames flare up near where the character is standing. We hope you look forward to seeing them in-game!

Tekken 8 announced for PS5, will focus on Jin vs Kazuya rivalry 81 | TweakTown.com
2
Buy at Amazon

Tekken 7 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$11.68
$11.68$11.95$9.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/13/2022 at 5:34 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content
Advertise With Us

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.