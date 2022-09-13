Tekken 8 announced for PS5, will focus on Jin vs Kazuya rivalry

Bandai Namco is bringing its legendary fighting game to the PlayStation 5 with the age-old story line intact.

Tekken 8 was just announced at Sony's State of Play event, showcasing impressive new visuals and effects on Bandai Namco's updated engine tech. Like previous Tekkens, the eighth chapter will continue the intense brutal rivalry among the Mishimas; Tekken followed Heihachi's blood feud with Kazuya, and Tekken 8 will chronicle the intense clash between father and son, Kazuya Mishima and Jim Kazama and culminate in a final showdown.

As for the new upgraded tech, the game's reveal trailer was actually captured via in-game rendering on the PlayStation 5: "It is not a pre-rendered movie made for the trailer but rather real-time rendered footage, running at 60 frames per second," Bandai Namco exec Katsuhiro Harada said on the PlayStation Blog.

Harada also says that Tekken 8 will leverage the PS5's power to deliver lots of dynamic effects including weather and distant environmental objects moving and interacting with specific battle scenes:

Also, if you pay attention to the background during the battle, you can see dynamic waves and tornadoes, a huge tanker gradually breaking apart, storm rendering so realistic that you can feel the wind pressure, the density of the rain. These are all battle stage effects to be used in this title. We are of course working hard to enhance the quality even further. In the latest version of the work-in-progress build, the quality is dynamically improving each day, with the giant tanker moving closer to the shore in the background and large flames flare up near where the character is standing. We hope you look forward to seeing them in-game!