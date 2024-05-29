TEKKEN 8 and King of Fighters Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks from PDP will set you back $500

These limited-edition King of Fighters and TEKKEN 8 Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks are built for fighting game fans, and are built like tanks.

Ever since Street Fighter II and Mortal Kombat first hit the arcade scene in the 1990s, owning a decent arcade-quality stick with a six-button layout has been the dream of every fighting game fan. Over the years, several at-home arcade sticks have been released into the market, but to get something high-quality, arcade, and tournament-ready costs a premium.

3

TEKKEN 8 Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

This week, Turtle Beach Corporation and Performance Designed Products (PDP) announced two new editions for its premium arcade stick line-up: The King of Fighters Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks and TEKKEN 8 Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks. Both are launching with an MSRP of $499.99, equivalent to a home console like the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Licensed by SNK, Bandai Namco Entertainment, and PlayStation, these are compatible with PS5, PS4, and Windows PCs. The fight sticks are all colored, and feature character designs from their respective franchises. They are available now via PDP's official site in limited quantities: 200 units for The King of Fighters Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks and 300 for the TEKKEN 8 Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks.

These are for serious fighting game fans out there and are made from premium materials (including aircraft-grade aluminum) with designs tailor-made for pure performance. You'll be able to pull off fireballs and uppercut special moves without wearing out the hardware.

Here's a breakdown of the features of these fantastic (but pricey) Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks.

3