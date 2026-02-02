New Tekken 8 characters revealed, Bandai Namco takes straightforward approach with Season 3

Bandai Namco reveals three new characters and a fourth mystery character will be the playable roster for Tekken 8's new Season 3, which begins in May.

TL;DR: Bandai Namco announces Tekken 8 Season 3 launching March 2026 with balance patches, ranked resets, and four paid characters including Kunimitsu, Bob, and Roger Jr. The season pass offers 120 hours early access and new content rollout across separate phases, marking the first major update after director Katsuhiro Harada's departure.

Bandai Namco reveals the new changes and characters that are coming to Tekken 8's new season 3 content.

Tekken 8's controversial season 2 is behind us, and it looks like Bandai Namco took the feedback to heart because season 3 is going "back to basics." Season 3 starts in March 2026 with a number of balance patches and tweaks. The devs are also wiping and resetting ranked match standings.

The season 3 pass will have four paid characters--three of which were revealed: Kunimitsu in late spring, Bob in the summer, and Roger Jr. in autumn. There's also a mystery character coming in the winter. Gamers can pre-order the season pass on all platforms on February 9, and receive a special cosmetic pack upgrade as well as 120 hours of early access when season 3 content is released.

This release marks the first major content drop since longtime Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada has left the franchise, and Bandai Namco, after decades of fighting games.

Harada left the studio to pursue a more personal life, however fans speculate that pressure from the publisher to add in controversial things like microtransactions into Tekken 8 may have also affected Harada's decision.

Check below for full details on Season 3 below, and the official Tekken website has a bunch of info on the microtransaction bundle deals that Bandai Namco will be offering throughout the season: