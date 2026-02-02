New Tekken 8 characters revealed, Bandai Namco takes straightforward approach with Season 3

Bandai Namco reveals the new changes and characters that are coming to Tekken 8's new season 3 content.
Tekken 8's controversial season 2 is behind us, and it looks like Bandai Namco took the feedback to heart because season 3 is going "back to basics." Season 3 starts in March 2026 with a number of balance patches and tweaks. The devs are also wiping and resetting ranked match standings.
The season 3 pass will have four paid characters--three of which were revealed: Kunimitsu in late spring, Bob in the summer, and Roger Jr. in autumn. There's also a mystery character coming in the winter. Gamers can pre-order the season pass on all platforms on February 9, and receive a special cosmetic pack upgrade as well as 120 hours of early access when season 3 content is released.
This release marks the first major content drop since longtime Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada has left the franchise, and Bandai Namco, after decades of fighting games.
Harada left the studio to pursue a more personal life, however fans speculate that pressure from the publisher to add in controversial things like microtransactions into Tekken 8 may have also affected Harada's decision.
Check below for full details on Season 3 below, and the official Tekken website has a bunch of info on the microtransaction bundle deals that Bandai Namco will be offering throughout the season:
About "Season 3" and the Early Phase
(Note: All dates are based on JST and CET. PST dates are provided in parentheses.)
During the early phase of Season 3, the following initiatives are scheduled to be rolled out in stages:
① February 10: Release of the "Season 3 Pass"
② February 10: - March 16: 2nd Anniversary Campaign
③ March 17: Major Update Deployment
④ From May 1: Full launch of the 2026 competitive season
In Season 2, the Season Pass release, battle balance adjustments, and the first DLC character release all took place on the same day. For Season 3, we have revised this schedule and will roll out content across separate phases, allowing us to focus more carefully on each piece of development and deliver it to players with greater care.
Battle balance adjustments for Season 3 are scheduled to be implemented with the major update on March 17th. Any additional balance updates after that will be determined while closely monitoring the state of the game.
Further updates will continue to focus primarily on the release of additional downloadable content.
The content release schedule is as follows:
* Season 3 Pass Content Release Schedule
Additional Characters:
- Late Spring 2026: 1st character "Kunimitsu"
- Summer 2026: 2nd character "Bob"
- Autumn 2026: 3rd character "Roger Jr."
- Winter 2027: 4th character (to be announced)
Additional Stage
- Winter 2027: New stage (to be announced)
* Expanded Early Access Period
Players who purchase the Season 3 Pass will gain access to the above additional characters and stage 120 hours earlier than general access.
For Season 1 and Season 2 Passes, the early access period was 72 hours, running from Tuesday to Friday in the [JST/CET] time zones, and from Monday to Thursday in [PST].
With the Season 3 Pass, the early access period is extended to 120 hours. This will run from Thursday through the following Tuesday in [JST/CET], and from Wednesday through the following Monday in [PST]. As a result, early access will now include a full weekend in all regions, allowing players more time to enjoy new content and the post-release environment at a relaxed pace.