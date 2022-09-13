All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Zelda BOTW 2: Tears of the Kingdom announced, coming May 2023

Nintendo has officially announced Breath of the Wild 2's final name and release date: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is set for a May 2023 launch date.

Zelda BOTW 2: Tears of the Kingdom announced, coming May 2023
Published Sep 13, 2022 2:50 PM CDT
2 minutes & 16 seconds read time

Nintendo has officially confirmed the name of the new Breath of the Wild sequel alongside a release date for the anticipated game.

After years of development and delays, BOTW 2 is almost ready. The Legend of Zelda: The Tears of the Kingdom will launch on May 12, 2023 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch family of consoles.

The news was part of the latest Nintendo Direct showcase that included a brief teaser trailer. There wasn't a whole lot of new info but previous coverage gives a better idea of what to expect from the game. Tears of the Kingdom will take Link to the skies of Hyrule with tons of above-the-clouds exploration that also connects to the mainland, complete with what appears to be an enchanted floating stone glider for transportation.

Zelda BOTW 2: Tears of the Kingdom announced, coming May 2023 5 | TweakTown.comZelda BOTW 2: Tears of the Kingdom announced, coming May 2023 6 | TweakTown.com
[gallery]
Zelda BOTW 2: Tears of the Kingdom announced, coming May 2023 67 | TweakTown.comZelda BOTW 2: Tears of the Kingdom announced, coming May 2023 12 | TweakTown.com

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that! Look forward to Link's massive adventure starting again when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, drops for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.

Read Also: Nintendo patent isn't for clothing durability in Breath of the Wild 2

Link will have a host of new powers and abilities in Tears of the Kingdom, including a new rainfall ability that allows him to transform into liquid and pass through objects. There's also a new enchanted armband that can connect interesting weapons like a dragon's head that spits fire.

Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma says that Tears of the Kingdom will be darker and more dramatic that Breath of the Wild, which is saying quite a bit considering the fate of the world was on the line (and let's not forget about some of those traumatic flashback sequences).

Zelda BOTW 2: Tears of the Kingdom announced, coming May 2023 8 | TweakTown.comZelda BOTW 2: Tears of the Kingdom announced, coming May 2023 9 | TweakTown.com
Zelda BOTW 2: Tears of the Kingdom announced, coming May 2023 10 | TweakTown.comZelda BOTW 2: Tears of the Kingdom announced, coming May 2023 11 | TweakTown.com

Gamers had earlier speculated that Tears of the Kingdom could usher in the new rumored Switch 4K model, which will feature an upgraded internal SoC capable of 4K gaming.

Nintendo has been notoriously silent about the new iteration of the console. The newer Switch OLED model is actually optimized for 4K; the hardware itself can't output native 4K resolution, however the Switch OLED's dock features a special chip that can support 3840 x 2160 resolution at 60Hz.

We have guessed that the new Switch 4K will also come with the same dock as the OLED model.

Buy at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/13/2022 at 2:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content
Advertise With Us

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.