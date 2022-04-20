All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Nintendo patent isn't for clothing durability in Breath of the Wild 2

No, the newly-published Nintendo patent does not indicate that clothing and armor will have durability in Breath of the Wild 2.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Apr 20 2022 6:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Nintendo has published a new patent that seems to suggest Breath of the Wild 2 will have armor/clothing durability systems. However, the patent isn't what you think.

Nintendo patent isn't for clothing durability in Breath of the Wild 2 32 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Breath of the Wild's technical supervisor Takuhiro Dohta just published a new patent relating specifically to clothes worn by in-game character models. Video game news websites are reporting this patent could indicate Breath of the Wild 2 will have armor or clothing durability systems, wherein outfits and armors can break. This isn't the case.

Nintendo patent isn't for clothing durability in Breath of the Wild 2 1 | TweakTown.com

[0046] Within the virtual space, a character object wearing a clothes object is subjected to deformation processing, which prevents the clothes object from merging into the character object when the character object performs an action.

The patent is an extensively outlines a process called deformation of in-game clothes textures. Deformation isn't to be confused with degradation; it's essentially a process that ensures clothes textures don't combine with the base character model. With deformation, clothes have to be "transformed" to fit the polygonal character model. Nintendo is simply patenting a deformation process to make clothes an extra "layer" that can fit onto the existing models without having to completely create a new character object/model.

These clothes textures include all forms of equip-able gear, from gloves and boots to helmets and armors/outfits.

Nintendo patent isn't for clothing durability in Breath of the Wild 2 2 | TweakTown.com

So no, in this case, this patent does not indicate any kind of durability in wearables in Breath of the Wild 2. This patent is aimed at making development more efficient and streamlined while reducing work for the dev team.

A big example of graphics deformation used in consoles is the PS5. Insomniac uses advanced AI-powered graphics deformation in Spider-Man Miles Morales to render higher levels of clothing and suit detail on the PlayStation 5.

Buy at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99
$42.95$37.97$42.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/20/2022 at 6:33 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:uspto.report

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.