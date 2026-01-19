Assassin's Creed franchise has sold over 230 million copies, Ubisoft confirms

Ubisoft updates the sales numbers for its biggest franchises, confirming that Assassin's Creed has sold over 230 million copies since launching in 2007.

TL;DR: Ubisoft's latest sales update highlights Assassin's Creed as a top-selling franchise with over 230 million copies sold, followed by Just Dance at 80 million and Far Cry at 60 million. The report emphasizes both strong sales and millions of unique players across Ubisoft's diverse game portfolio.

Ubisoft refreshes the sales figures for its key franchises, showing how important specific games are for the publisher.

Some good news for Ubisoft, following the recent Rainbow Six kerfuffle: Assassin's Creed is one of the highest-selling video game franchises on the planet, and the publisher's other series have likewise delivered solid sales.

The company's latest press kit shows that Assassin's Creed has now sold over 230 million copies worldwide, including the most recent release, Shadows. There are a few other tidbits, including that Black Flag engaged nearly 22% of the entire franchise's total unique players (34 million out of 155 million total), compared to Valhalla's 13%, or 20 million.

Popular rhythm game Just Dance comes in at second place with an astronomical 80 million copies sold.

Other franchise updates include confirmation that Far Cry has sold 60 million copies, with 1/6th of that coming from Far Cry 5, which moved 10 million units on its own. The Ghost Recon series is Ubisoft's fourth best-selling franchise with 40 million units sold, followed up by Splinter Cell at 30 million. There's some numbers for things that Ubisoft typically doesn't talk about too often, including Rabbids, which has sold 20 million units lifetime.

It's not just all about sales, especially for Ubisoft, who has multiple free-to-play games. One of the metrics that Ubisoft stresses in the document is millions of unique players, which reflects how many people are playing the games at once. Remember that Ubisoft games can be accessed in a number of ways outside of full sales, including Xbox Game Pass and the Ubisoft+ subscription.