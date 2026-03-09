Resident Evil 9 Requiem is a huge success with 5 million sales in less than a week

Capcom's latest Resident Evil game is a huge success, with RE9 Requiem now becoming the fastest-selling game in the franchise with 5 million sales.

TL;DR: Resident Evil 9 Requiem became the fastest-selling game in the series, reaching 5 million sales in under a week and boosting Capcom's fiscal year sales to around 40 million. It ranks top on PlayStation Store, Xbox, and Steam, with 14 million global plays and a 43% completion rate.

Capcom's latest Resident Evil game has performed incredibly well, and is now the fastest-selling game in the entire series.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Resident Evil 9 Requiem launched to major success, achieving 5 million sales in less than a week. This feat technically makes Requiem the fastest-selling game in the franchise's history, with the next runner-up Resident Evil game, RE5, having sold 5 million copies in 2 months' time.

Requiem's numbers help elevate Capcom's Q4 unit sales for the full year, with the company hoping to ship a whopping 54 million games this fiscal year. Capcom is almost there, having achieved nearly 35 million sales in the first 9 months of FY25, and Resident Evil Requiem's numbers have boosted this total to around 40 million or so.

At the time of writing, Resident Evil 9 Requiem is the top #1 best-selling game on the PlayStation Store, #2 and #3 on the Xbox marketplace, and is also #4 on Steam.

According to Capcom's tracking tech, Requiem has been played more than 14 million times by players across the globe. The data also shows that Requiem has a ~43% completion rate, with some 6.1 million people actually beating the game.

New reports suggest that Capcom's next Resident Evil project will be a Code Veronica Remake, and that the mainline series could continue with Resident Evil X in 2028 or 2029. Other leaks indicate that Capcom has planned two DLC expansions for Requiem, which follows the typical pattern of other releases, and potentially even facilitating a complete game of the year-style re-release soon after.

The series has sold-in 183 million copies worldwide as of Holiday 2025, and Requiem's sales help push the franchise to nearly 190 million units sold since the first chapter's release decades ago.