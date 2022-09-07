New Witcher saga will include multiple games, still in pre-production

The new Witcher saga will include more than one game, but CD Projekt isn't yet sure if it'll be a trilogy of games like Geralt's adventures.

In a recent Q2 earnings call, CD Projekt Group management confirms that it has plans to release multiple new Witcher games. The newly announced Witcher saga is a multi-part series of titles, but the first game is still in very early pre-production phases.

"We said that this will be a new saga. We have in mind more than one game. The first saga was 3 games, now we are thinking about more than one game," CD Projekt president Adam Kicinski said in the Q&A session of the call.

Progress is being made on the new Witcher game, and a sizable portion of developers are working on the project. A new infograph shows that more people are working on the next Witcher than on Cyberpunk 2077 support, GWENT, and Spokko's AR game combined.

"We are in pre-production phase in the next Witcher. This is the first phase. As for now we have a team and are line with the plan, commenting on total time of the project...we can't comment. As for now, we are where we should be. It is being developed on Unreal Engine."

The new Witcher saga will star a fresh protagonist from the Lynx school of Witchers, but no real official details have been announced by CD Projekt RED. Back in March, the studio announced that it had teamed up with Epic Games to fully transition its future games to Unreal Engine 5. The new Witcher, which may or may not be called The Witcher 4, is being made from the ground up with UE5.

This is an exciting moment as we're moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5, beginning a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games. It covers not only licensing, but technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine, where relevant. We'll closely collaborate with Epic Games' developers with the primary goal being to help tailor the engine for open-world experiences. At this point, no further details regarding the game - such as a development time frame or release date - are available. REDengine, the technology which powers Cyberpunk 2077, is still being used for the development of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion.

