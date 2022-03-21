All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Witcher 4 will be a 'new saga' for franchise on Unreal Engine 5

A new Witcher game has been announced by CD Projekt RED and it'll use Unreal Engine 5 instead of CDPR's in-house RED Engine.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Mar 21 2022 1:13 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The next Witcher game has been announced by CD Projekt RED, and it will be a "new saga" for the franchise that's being developed on Unreal Engine 5.

Witcher 4 will be a 'new saga' for franchise on Unreal Engine 5 75 | TweakTown.com

The Witcher 4 is currently in development at CD Projekt RED. The game will feature a new protagonist--one that represents a cat, or a lynx, instead of the White Wolf that Geralt represented--and CDPR says this will be the start of an all-new saga for the beloved IP. As per Jason Slama, game director on the new Witcher title, the project is in early phases: "We have tons of roles open as we are in early pre-production and there's even the possibility of remote work we could discuss!"

The developers are also switching from their powerful proprietary RED Engine tech to the more flexible Unreal Engine 5. The RED Engine was used for Cyberpunk 2077 and led to lots of complications on old-gen platforms.

So what do we know about the game? It's possible this new Witcher project could have live service elements and/or multiplayer. CDPR also recently acquired Flame in the Flood developer The Molasses Flood to "work on an existing IP."

This new Witcher game has been planned for a while. As of May 2021, approximately 1/3rd of CDPR's studio was working on new projects, and the company has consistently said it wants to have two games in development simultaneously by mid-2022.

This is an exciting moment as we're moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5, beginning a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games. It covers not only licensing, but technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine, where relevant. We'll closely collaborate with Epic Games' developers with the primary goal being to help tailor the engine for open-world experiences.

At this point, no further details regarding the game - such as a development time frame or release date - are available.

REDengine, the technology which powers Cyberpunk 2077, is still being used for the development of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion.

Buy at Amazon

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - PlayStation 4 Complete Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$37.88
$37.88$16.29$38.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/21/2022 at 4:51 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.