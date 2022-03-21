Witcher 4 will be a 'new saga' for franchise on Unreal Engine 5

A new Witcher game has been announced by CD Projekt RED and it'll use Unreal Engine 5 instead of CDPR's in-house RED Engine.

The Witcher 4 is currently in development at CD Projekt RED. The game will feature a new protagonist--one that represents a cat, or a lynx, instead of the White Wolf that Geralt represented--and CDPR says this will be the start of an all-new saga for the beloved IP. As per Jason Slama, game director on the new Witcher title, the project is in early phases: "We have tons of roles open as we are in early pre-production and there's even the possibility of remote work we could discuss!"

The developers are also switching from their powerful proprietary RED Engine tech to the more flexible Unreal Engine 5. The RED Engine was used for Cyberpunk 2077 and led to lots of complications on old-gen platforms.

So what do we know about the game? It's possible this new Witcher project could have live service elements and/or multiplayer. CDPR also recently acquired Flame in the Flood developer The Molasses Flood to "work on an existing IP."

This new Witcher game has been planned for a while. As of May 2021, approximately 1/3rd of CDPR's studio was working on new projects, and the company has consistently said it wants to have two games in development simultaneously by mid-2022.