Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

UFO captured in extreme detail appearing after storm then vanishing

A man has snapped some images of what he claims to be a clear disc-shaped UFO that emerged shortly before a storm and then vanished into space.

UFO captured in extreme detail appearing after storm then vanishing
Published Sep 7, 2022 6:04 AM CDT
2 minutes & 12 seconds read time

National news TV has showcased an extremely detailed image of an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) that appeared shortly before a storm.

UFO captured in extreme detail appearing after storm then vanishing 102 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Mexico's national news TV interviewed UFO witness Juan Manuel Sanchez who claims that he spouted the object while he was trying to take photos of an approaching storm that was rolling into his area. Sanchez says he noticed a black sauce-shaped object in the images that appeared in the foreground, which led to him taking zooming in on the object to snap more photographs. The sighting occurred outside of Sanchez's home in Valle Hermoso on August 17 and was reported on by Mexican television station RDTV.

Backing up Sanchez's story is his wife and his mechanic co-workers, that claim they also saw the object before it suddenly vanished toward space. Sanchez described the moment of realization by saying he was "in shock" and that it wasn't fear that overcame him but "something like astonishment". The car mechanic acknowledges that he should have taken a video of the object, but he said he quickly snapped the images before it disappeared.

UFO captured in extreme detail appearing after storm then vanishing 100 | TweakTown.comUFO captured in extreme detail appearing after storm then vanishing 101 | TweakTown.com

Furthermore, Sanchez said by his estimates, the object size was about fifty feet in diameter and that it was located approximately half a mile from where he was standing. The images have circulated online, with many users claiming that the images are fake and that object is just a hubcap or a pan lid.

As with most citizen UFO sightings, the conclusion is hardly ever reached, and this story will more then likely be the same. A similar debatable scenario sparked online recently when a black snowflake-shaped UFO appeared over a city in Mexico, with an onlooker capturing impressively good footage of it.

UFO captured in extreme detail appearing after storm then vanishing 103 | TweakTown.com

Juan Manuel Sanchez.

As for confirmed UFO sightings and UFO-related news, the US government has confirmed by it own standards that its new UFO-hunting office is only looking for sightings of objects that aren't "man-made", which by implication, means the office only wants to deal with objects that aren't alien. Additionally, a former US Navy fighter pilot has explained UFO videos that were confirmed by the US government, explaining that even though the famous video shows one object, there were actually many.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Artemis we are going Moon SLS Worm Insignia T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/7/2022 at 7:39 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:the-sun.com, news.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.