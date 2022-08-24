Store
Black 'snowflake' UFO caught on video hovering over city

A woman has filmed a black UFO hovering above a city in Mexico, with the footage showing the object to have a snowflake-like shape.

Published Aug 24, 2022 12:34 AM CDT
A woman has filmed what she claims to be a black UFO hovering above a city in Mexico, and the video has since been viewed thousands of times.

TikTok user "xixsteph" or Stephany posted the above video three days ago, and it has since been viewed nearly 200,000 times. The video shows a recording of a black object hovering in the sky near Merida, Mexico, at 7:30 pm, with Stephany even zooming in on the object to reveal a unique-looking snowflake shape. Most citizen UFO videos are terrible in quality, or the focused object is extremely hard to see, but Stephany's footage is overall very smooth and high quality. But is this a UFO?

The video was posted to the /r/UFO subreddit, and the community of UFO hunters began to quickly debunk the footage while simultaneously praising its quality. Moderators categorized the video as "likely identified," with many users reporting that it's a helium balloon that has an interesting shape, with one user writing that there was a recent balloon festival happening near Merida, the vibrant capital of the Mexican state of Yucatan.

Judging by the response in /r/UFO and the fact that there was a recent balloon festival, it's likely that the object seen in the video is a snowflake-shaped balloon. More angles of the object would be needed to make any confirmation, however, the balloon seems to be the most likely explanation, especially after viewing the below video that shows a pilot getting what seems to be dangerously close to a high-altitude balloon. The balloon in the video has a colorful pattern and a pillow-like shape.

In other UFO news, Congress has changed the definition of UFO by doing so implies UFO offices are searching for objects that haven't been created by humans. Additionally, a former Navy pilot that has witnessed government-confirmed UFOs has explained his experience being in the cockpit of a fighter pilot. The former fighter pilot also explained a famous UFO "Gimbal" video that was released by the US military. More on those stories below.

NASA has released new images snapped by the James Webb Space Telescope, check those out below.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

