Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Congress implies UFOs aren't from Earth, focus shifts to alien origins

A new op-ed in The Hill has pointed out that Congress's new definition for UFO implies that new government offices are searching for otherworldly objects.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Reddit
@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 23, 2022 5:04 AM CDT
2 minutes & 18 seconds to read

A new opinion piece written in The Hill by Marik Von Rennenkampf outlines the new definition Congress has taken on UFOs, or as officials would like them to be referred to, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena or UAP.

Congress implies UFOs aren't from Earth, focus shifts to alien origins 25 | TweakTown.com

That naming has since been updated with Congress now revising the definition of a UFO to include "transmedium" objects, which means objects that are capable of transitioning "between space and the atmosphere, or between the atmosphere and bodies of water".

In a previous Congress report, a nation-security-focused committee pointed out a growing number of objects demonstrating technology that allowed them to seamlessly travel between space, air, and water, with the report noting "transmedium threats to United States national security are expanding exponentially."

Congress has now updated its definition of UFO to exclude any "man-made" object, which means that its new UFO offices dedicated to identifying objects of unknown origin will be handing over any unidentified object that appears to be man-made over to a separate office, allowing the UFO offices to purely concentrate efforts on objects that aren't man-made. A congressional directive reads that any object identified as "as man-made...will be passed to appropriate [Department of Defense and Intelligence Community] offices".

As pointed out by Von Rennenkampf, this implies that the newly established UFO offices are focusing on objects that aren't man-made, which by definition, implies there is at least some degree of belief within the US government that there are objects that have already been seen by government officials that can't have a man-made origin. These are the objects that pose a national security risk, hence the focus.

By its own definition, the US government has implied it's searching for UFOs of alien origin, as its UFO offices are not interested in any that are man-made.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Actually It Is Rocket Science T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/23/2022 at 4:58 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:thehill.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.