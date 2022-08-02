Navy pilot: famous UFO video shows one when there was an entire fleet

Former Navy fighter pilot Lt. Ryan Graves has sat down with Lex Fridman to discuss his encounter with UFOs, his profession, and many more interesting topics surrounding autonomous weapons systems, AI, and more.

The former Navy fighter pilot was asked about his perspective on the famous 2015 UFO "Gimbal" video that was captured by US fighter pilots that were traveling back to the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt when an object popped up on their radar. The footage shows one mysterious object in center frame, but listening to the footage, the pilots can be heard saying, "there's a whole fleet of them, look on the SA". This statement was backed up by Graves, who was airborne during the Gimbal encounter.

Graves explains that his squadron of pilots, and other squadrons of pilots were observing multiple objects and not just a singular UFO. The SA, or Situational Awareness page, gives pilots what Graves describes as a "God's eye" or "top-down" of all the contacts on the radar. "What they essentially saw was, if we were to consider we're above the object, offset to the north of the object, there was a formation of about somewhere between four and six of these in a rough wedge formation."

The former Navy pilot emphasizes that the wedge formation the fighter pilots were witnessing wasn't in an "autopilot type manner", describing their movement as being "kind of all over the place." Notably, Graves said that most of them suddenly turned and went back in the opposite direction, with the Gimbal object following the remaining fleet after they made the initial turn.

Furthermore, Graves explains that in the above footage, the Gimbal can be seen rotating slightly, and that after reading research conducted on the footage, the Gimbal actually turned vertically during this rotation period, climbing in altitude. Graves says that this maneuver isn't typical of a fighter pilot and wouldn't be performed if it could be helped as it would "kill the fuel," which would be detrimental to the longevity of a surveillance mission if one was being conducted.

Graves was asked why the Department of Defense (DOD) released the Gimbal video to the public and confirmed its existence to the public, the former Navy pilot said that his understanding is that the DOD talked about it because they didn't have a choice as the video was already leaked internally to the public. Graves further explains that the DOD could have lied and labeled the video as fake, but "our culture is now too open, and the information moves too freely to do things like that, and it kind of left them in a pickle that they had to respond to."