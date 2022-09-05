Anonymous trolls Russia by causing major traffic jam in Moscow

Hackers have disrupted the flow of traffic in Moscow, Russia, by ordering dozens of taxis to what is originally considered to be a lightly trafficked road.

VICE reports that the ground of hackers infiltrated the ride-hailing app Yandex Taxi to order taxis to Kutuzov Prospect in Moscow on Thursday. The hacking was confirmed by a Yandex spokesperson who said that on the morning of September 1, the ride-hailing service detected a hacking attempt that sent several dozen taxi drivers an order to fill in the Fili district of Moscow. Notably, the Fili district is right outside of Moscow city center and is a typical road used to enter the city center.

Moscow is no stranger to traffic jams, as the city ranks as one of the worst in the world for traffic jams. Additionally, the Yandex spokesperson said that the initial security breach was fixed in less than an hour and that improvements have been made to the system to prevent future attacks. On September 3, the Anonymous TV Twitter account, an account affiliated with the notorious hacking group Anonymous, took to Twitter to "confirm" that Anonymous carried out the attack on the Yandex Taxi in cooperation with the IT Army of Ukraine.

The attack on the ride-hailing service was part of Ukraine/Anonymous' cyber campaign to disrupt Russian services. Notably, this isn't the first time Russia has been subject to a cyber attack from Anonymous or Ukraine-related groups, as multiple Russian government websites such as the Kremlin and Ministry of Defense were attacked. Anonymous later claimed responsibility for these attacks.

In other news, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense recently announced it had destroyed a $16 million alligator attack helicopter that was being operated by an unknown number of Russian military. Notably, this isn't the first time a Russian Ka-52 helicopter has been shot down by Ukrainian forces, as Newsweek recently reported that "numerous" have been destroyed. The Ka-52 attack helicopter was first introduced into the Russian military in 1996 and has become a staple helicopter for Russian forces.

Read more: Powerful $16 million attack helicopter shot down confirms officials

In unrelated news, artificial intelligence has been asked to produce images of real-life cartoon characters, and the results are impressively disturbing.