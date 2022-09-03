Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Valve has 'a lot of games in development,' devs ramping up projects

AI asked to show what real life cartoon characters look like

An AI has been asked to create real-life images of iconic cartoon characters like Peter Griffin, Rick Sanchez, Cartman, Sideshow Bob, and more.

Published Sep 3, 2022 12:36 AM CDT
2 minutes & 3 seconds read time

An artificial intelligence system that has recently caught the spotlight for numerous reasons has been asked to produce images of real-life iconic cartoon characters.

The artificial intelligence that was requested to produce the images is called Midjourney, which is an AI program that is designed to produce images from textual descriptions. The tool recently went into open beta in July and has since grown in popularity as users are able to enter descriptions of whatever they can think of to produce a completely unique image. Midjourney is extremely impressive, as I have personally used it to generate several wallpaper images for my desktop.

The AI system is capable of recognizing specific words such as 4K, real-life, noir, cartoon, high detail, and more. Using these words and more, you can write a prompt such as; Portrait image of Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty in real life. Taking this principle of being able to request basically whatever you want, one Midjourney user decided to create an award-winning image and enter it into an art competition undisclosed of its creation process.

Use Midjourney Here.

Jason Allen, a board game director, spent weeks fine-tuning the prompt that he was entering into Midjourney and eventually generated three images that he was happy with.

Allen entered the AI-generated images in the Digital Art category at Colorado State Fair under his own name along with "via Midjourney". Allen won first place and used the opportunity to make a statement about AI art being accepted among the community, saying, "Is it common for artists to explain their process just for the sake of clarification? Are they judging the art or the method by which it was created?".

AI asked to show what real life cartoon characters look like 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The winning of the art competition has since reached social media, where it has sparked a major divide, with many users criticizing Allen for "cheating" by using an AI to produce the image. Many Twitter users dismissed Allen's claims of "fine-tuning" the AI-generated images for multiple weeks, and some other users pointed out that the AI system used a bunch of images from other artists to generate this image, essentially making it a mosaic piece.

The opposing side of the debate claims that these images wouldn't have been created without extensive human work (hours of photoshop), and that the process of refining the prompt that he entered into Midjourney to produce the image.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Artemis we are going Moon SLS Worm Insignia T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/3/2022 at 12:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:tiktok.com, mixed-news.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.