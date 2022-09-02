Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Powerful $16 million attack helicopter shot down confirms officials

Officials have announced that a Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter has been shot down in a new update from Ukraine on Russian military losses.

Published Sep 2, 2022 6:46 AM CDT
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

A $16 million attack helicopter has reportedly been shot down, according to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Powerful $16 million attack helicopter shot down confirms officials 01 | TweakTown.com

Taking to Facebook on Thursday in a new Russian military losses report by Ukrainian officials, the Ukrainian Air Force Command wrote that on August 31 that Air Force anti-aircraft missile units destroyed a Russian helicopter, "probably Ka-52," along with an unknown number of occupants that were operating the flying vehicle. This isn't the first Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter that has been shot down, as Newsweek reports that over the past month, "numerous" have been destroyed, with one being near the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

The Ukrainian defense Twitter issued a new report on Twitter on Thursday, writing that at the time of posting, there had been a total of 23 armed Russian tanks destroyed, 33 armored combat vehicles, 24 artillery systems, and about 48,350 Russian personnel killed. Ukraine also announced via Facebook that it had conducted bomb strikes on ground targets linked to Russian military forces. These targets were ammunition warehouses, base posts, combat armored equipment, and positions of anti-aircraft equipment.

"Crews of the destructive, bombing, assault aviation launched missile-bomb strikes on the ground targets of the occupation troops. Ammunition warehouses, platoon, and baseposts, combat armored equipment, positions of anti-aircraft missile complexes, live-force of rasists were affected," wrote the Air Force Command of UA Armed Forces.

As for the Ka-52 alligator, the attack helicopter was first introduced into the Russian military in 1996, coming with a hefty price tag of $16 million.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Artemis we are going Moon SLS Worm Insignia T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/2/2022 at 5:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:newsweek.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.