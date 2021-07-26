All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review

World exclusive: COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Edition OC 12G-V review -- the most interesting GPU yet?

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 26 2021 7:20 AM CDT
Rating: 92%Manufacturer: COLORFUL (iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Edition OC 12G-V)
Introduction

The very second that COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili graphics card was announced, I reached out to the company and asked for a sample. I'm lucky enough to secure COLORFUL samples for review here on TweakTown, but I never thought I'd actually get one of these cards in my hands... well, I did.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 503 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 55 IMAGES

COLORFUL sent out just a single sample to the media, and you're looking at it -- introducing the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sports OC graphics card.

It's a limited edition graphics card that will cost $839 in the US, but with one of the most unique cooling designs -- both in terms of style, and function. COLORFUL is using a dual-fan approach here but instead of both fans being on the front of the card like usual, COLORFUL has used a very NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition style.

The company is using a short PCB with a double-sided fan system, which I think looks fantastic. It looked great in photos on the internet, but in person it looks way better. I actually wish COLORFUL made this in the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti as it would be a much beefier GPU with the same wicked style.

COLORFUL has some tame factory overclocks on its iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sports OC graphics card, with the GA106 GPU hitting 1320MHz base clock and 1777MHz boost -- pressing the physical OC button on the back of the card ramps the GPU boost clock up to 1822MHz.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 510 | TweakTown.com

Seriously though, I would use a vertical GPU mount for the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sports OC graphics card, you really want to show it off. If you're into esports and follow the Bilibili (BSL) team, then you'll definitely want to keep it out of your PC and on display somewhere.

Everything You Need to Know About Ampere

NVIDIA's previous-gen GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card was a super-popular mid-range graphics card, offering 1920 CUDA cores from its GPU compared to the 3584 CUDA cores on the new GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

But the big upgrade comes in the VRAM with 6GB on the GTX 1060 blowing up into a huge 12GB on the RTX 3060, both on a 192-bit memory bus with the GTX 1060 rocking 336GB/sec of memory bandwidth the new RTX 3060 boasts 360GB/sec memory bandwidth.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 555 | TweakTown.com

RTX 3060 Tech Specs

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 556 | TweakTown.com

Detailed Look

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 501 | TweakTown.comCOLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 502 | TweakTown.com

The retail packaging is on point here, with COLORFUL making me want to put this in a glass cabinet and show it off with some awesome lighting around it... and that's just the retail packaging, let alone the actual graphics card itself.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 503 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 505 | TweakTown.com

See what I mean? Seriously, it looks so good. I loved the dual-sided fan design on NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition graphics cards, but COLORFUL puts its own spin on the dual-sided cooler here with the iGame RTX 3060 Bilibili.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 508 | TweakTown.com

The top of the card looks great with its sleek aluminum top, with some sleek branding on the right -- and in the middle there we have the single 8-pin PCIe power connector.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 511 | TweakTown.com

We have 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 and a single HDMI 2.1 connector on the back, with a physical OC button for some easy overclocking.

Test System Specs

Latest upgrade:

Sabrent sent over their huge Rocket Q 8TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD, which will be my new Games install SSD inside of my main test bed.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 1166 | TweakTown.com

I've got a new upgrade inside of my GPU test bed before my change to a next-gen test bed, where I will be preparing for NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere graphics cards and AMD's next-gen RDNA 2 graphics cards.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 1162 | TweakTown.com

Sabrent helped out with some new storage for my GPU test beds, sending over a slew of crazy-fast Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSDs. I've got this installed into my GPU test bed as the new Games Storage drive, since games are so damn big now. Thanks to Sabrent, I've got 2TB of super-fast M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD storage now.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 1165 | TweakTown.com

Anthony's GPU Test System Specifications

I've recently upgraded my GPU test bed -- at least for now, until AMD's new Ryzen 9 5950X processor is unleashed then the final update for 2020 will happen and we'll be all good for RDNA 2 and future Ampere GPU releases. You can read my article here: TweakTown GPU Test Bed Upgrade for 2021, But Then Zen 3 Was Announced.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 201 | TweakTown.comCOLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 222 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 211 | TweakTown.comCOLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 224 | TweakTown.com

Benchmarks - Synthetic

3DMark Fire Strike

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 4000 | TweakTown.com

3DMark has been a staple benchmark for years now, all the way back to when The Matrix was released and Futuremark had bullet time inspired benchmarks. 3DMark is the perfect tool to see if your system - most important, your CPU and GPU - is performing as it should. You can search results for your GPU, to see if it falls in line with other systems based on similar hardware.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 101 | TweakTown.comCOLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 102 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 103 | TweakTown.com

3DMark TimeSpy

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 104 | TweakTown.comCOLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 105 | TweakTown.com

Heaven - 1080p

Heaven benchmark

Heaven is an intensive GPU benchmark that really pushes your silicon to its limits. It's another favorite of ours as it has some great scaling for multi-GPU testing, and it's great for getting your GPU to 100% for power and noise testing.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 108 | TweakTown.comCOLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 107 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 106 | TweakTown.com

Benchmarks - 1080p

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 4014 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 309 | TweakTown.comCOLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 310 | TweakTown.com

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is the latest game to be inserted into our benchmark suite, with Ubisoft Montreal using its AnvilNext engine to power the game. It scales really well across the cards, and has some surprising performance benefits with AMD's new Big Navi GPUs.

You can buy Assassins Creed: Valhalla at Amazon.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 111 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 4006 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 304 | TweakTown.comCOLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 305 | TweakTown.com

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a sequel to the popular Shadow of Mordor, which was powered by the Lithtech engine. When cranked up to maximum detail, it will chew through your GPU and its VRAM like it's nothing.

You can buy Middle-earth: Shadow of War at Amazon.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 120 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 4013 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 303 | TweakTown.com

Metro Exodus is one of the hardest tests that our graphics cards have to go through, with 4A Games' latest creation being one of the best looking games on the market. It is a serious test that pushes GPUs to their limits, and also features RTX technologies like DLSS.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 114 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 4002 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 302 | TweakTown.comCOLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 301 | TweakTown.com

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is one of the latest games to join our graphics card benchmark lineup, with the game built using the Foundation engine as a base, the same engine in Rise of the Tomb Raider. Eidos Montreal R&D department made lots of changes to the engine during the development of Shadow of the Tomb Raider to make it one of the best-looking games out right now.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 117 | TweakTown.com

1080p Benchmark Performance Thoughts

This is where you'd buy the card -- 1080p 60-120FPS+ gaming on the GeForce RTX 3060, but with the COLORFUL iGame Bilibili style.

Benchmarks - 1440p

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 4014 | TweakTown.com

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is the latest game to be inserted into our benchmark suite, with Ubisoft Montreal using its AnvilNext engine to power the game. It scales really well across the cards, and has some surprising performance benefits with AMD's new Big Navi GPUs.

You can buy Assassins Creed: Valhalla at Amazon.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 110 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 4006 | TweakTown.com

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a sequel to the popular Shadow of Mordor, which was powered by the Lithtech engine. When cranked up to maximum detail, it will chew through your GPU and its VRAM like it's nothing.

You can buy Middle-earth: Shadow of War at Amazon.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 119 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 4013 | TweakTown.com

Metro Exodus is one of the hardest tests that our graphics cards have to go through, with 4A Games' latest creation being one of the best looking games on the market. It is a serious test that pushes GPUs to their limits, and also features RTX technologies like DLSS.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 113 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 4002 | TweakTown.com

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is one of the latest games to join our graphics card benchmark lineup, with the game built using the Foundation engine as a base, the same engine in Rise of the Tomb Raider. Eidos Montreal R&D department made lots of changes to the engine during the development of Shadow of the Tomb Raider to make it one of the best-looking games out right now.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 116 | TweakTown.com

1440p Benchmark Performance Thoughts

I wouldn't buy a GeForce RTX 3060 for 1440p gaming, but the RTX 3060 actually handles 1440p gaming like a champion... but you'd be closer to 60FPS in most games, 120FPS+ in esports titles (which is what this card is all about).

Benchmarks - 4K

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 4014 | TweakTown.com

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is the latest game to be inserted into our benchmark suite, with Ubisoft Montreal using its AnvilNext engine to power the game. It scales really well across the cards, and has some surprising performance benefits with AMD's new Big Navi GPUs.

You can buy Assassins Creed: Valhalla at Amazon.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 109 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 4006 | TweakTown.com

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a sequel to the popular Shadow of Mordor, which was powered by the Lithtech engine. When cranked up to maximum detail, it will chew through your GPU and its VRAM like it's nothing.

You can buy Middle-earth: Shadow of War at Amazon.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 118 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 4013 | TweakTown.com

Metro Exodus is one of the hardest tests that our graphics cards have to go through, with 4A Games' latest creation being one of the best looking games on the market. It is a serious test that pushes GPUs to their limits, and also features RTX technologies like DLSS.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 112 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 4002 | TweakTown.com

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is one of the latest games to join our graphics card benchmark lineup, with the game built using the Foundation engine as a base, the same engine in Rise of the Tomb Raider. Eidos Montreal R&D department made lots of changes to the engine during the development of Shadow of the Tomb Raider to make it one of the best-looking games out right now.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 115 | TweakTown.com

4K Benchmark Performance Thoughts

I don't recommend the GeForce RTX 3060 for 4K gaming but depending on the game you can hit 30FPS with Ultra detail and even 60FPS with Ultra detail. Enabling DLSS in games that support it -- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for example, lets you get much closer to 4K on a mid-range card -- if you want to, that is.

Overclocking

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 558 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 557 | TweakTown.com

Out of the box, the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili graphics card was keeping the GPU cool at 55C or so, with the GPU hotspot sitting at between 66-68C or so. This is with the fans at stock settings, running at 60% or around 1500RPM or so.

We have the board using a total of 150W power under load, which is in line with every other GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

Power Consumption & Temps

COLORFUL's custom iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili has the same power numbers as the regular COLORFUL iGame RTX 3060, with GPU temps of around 55C and power consumption of 150W for the graphics card in total.

What's Hot, What's Not

What's Hot

  • One-of-a-kind unique style: There's nothing quite like the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili Esports graphics cards, and that's a fact. Sure, you can buy individual backplates and attach them to the back of your graphics card but this is right out of the box, and unique AF.
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 505 | TweakTown.com
  • Ampere GPU: If you're upgrading from the GeForce GTX 1060 then you're in safe hands, you've got some kick ass performance at both 1080p and 1440p here with the GA106 GPU, which is more than capable of 1080p 120FPS+ and 1440p 60FPS+ gaming.
  • 12GB GDDR6 memory: There's actually more VRAM on this graphics card than the higher-end GeForce RTX 3080, which has 10GB of GDDR6X -- much faster than the 12GB of GDDR6 (non-X) memory here on the GeForce RTX 3060.
  • Single 8-pin PCIe power connector: A single 8-pin PCIe power connector is what I want to see on a GeForce RTX 3060, anything more is overkill IMO.

What's Not

There's nothing to not like here, you are only going to buy this if you're a huge Bilibili esports fan.

Final Thoughts

For the most part, virtually everyone reading this review won't buy the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili because they don't live in China -- or they're too late to buy one because they sell out so quickly.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 506 | TweakTown.com

But this isn't a traditional "review" where I'm going to rank it for its performance or something, as this is a very special limited edition graphics card that you wouldn't buy just to play Call of Duty: Warzone on the weekend, or some light League of Legends every few weeks.

This is a collector's item, something that you'd keep on your shelf or even in the box.

COLORFUL has crafted one of the most unique, eye-catching graphics cards that I've ever seen. I've been in the GPU game since before they were even GPUs (VGA cards) and my own nickname is "anthony256" from the GeForce 256 (the world's first GPU). I've had virtually every brand of every card over the last 30+ years from ATi, AMD, NVIDIA, Rendition, Matrox, S3, Intel (yes, the i740), and others.

I've personally owned and now work with most major AIB partners, and I can safely say again that I've never seen a custom graphics card quite like the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review 503 | TweakTown.com

But wow, COLORFUL knocks it out of the park with the style on the card -- from the very moment you see the packaging, to the first gasp I had when I pulled it out of the box and had it in my hands. It's just a wicked-looking graphics card.

The dual-sided fans are awesome, loving the vibes it gives of NVIDIA's great-looking GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition graphics cards. COLORFUL does one better though, as it has dual-sided fans but with a unique look that NVIDIA won't match with its FE cards.

Now, if you're a fan of Bilibili Gaming (BLG) then this is your card... there's nothing else that compares. If you're a die-hard fan then you owe it to yourself to do whatever you can to get this card.

Performance

85%

Quality

100%

Features

90%

Value

N/A

Overall

92%

The Bottom Line

This is a graphics card for specific Bilibili (BLG) fans but man... if you are a fan of BLG then the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060

TweakTown award
92%

Read about TweakTown's awards!

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.