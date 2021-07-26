COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review

Introduction

The very second that COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili graphics card was announced, I reached out to the company and asked for a sample. I'm lucky enough to secure COLORFUL samples for review here on TweakTown, but I never thought I'd actually get one of these cards in my hands... well, I did.

VIEW GALLERY - 55 IMAGES

COLORFUL sent out just a single sample to the media, and you're looking at it -- introducing the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sports OC graphics card.

It's a limited edition graphics card that will cost $839 in the US, but with one of the most unique cooling designs -- both in terms of style, and function. COLORFUL is using a dual-fan approach here but instead of both fans being on the front of the card like usual, COLORFUL has used a very NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition style.

The company is using a short PCB with a double-sided fan system, which I think looks fantastic. It looked great in photos on the internet, but in person it looks way better. I actually wish COLORFUL made this in the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti as it would be a much beefier GPU with the same wicked style.

Read more: COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili: fans on BOTH sides of card

COLORFUL has some tame factory overclocks on its iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sports OC graphics card, with the GA106 GPU hitting 1320MHz base clock and 1777MHz boost -- pressing the physical OC button on the back of the card ramps the GPU boost clock up to 1822MHz.

Seriously though, I would use a vertical GPU mount for the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sports OC graphics card, you really want to show it off. If you're into esports and follow the Bilibili (BSL) team, then you'll definitely want to keep it out of your PC and on display somewhere.

Blue Hat BILIBILI Cherry Profile Dye-Sublimation Keys Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago $48.52 $48.52 $48.52 - Buy * Prices last scanned on 7/25/2021 at 2:16 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Everything You Need to Know About Ampere

NVIDIA's previous-gen GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card was a super-popular mid-range graphics card, offering 1920 CUDA cores from its GPU compared to the 3584 CUDA cores on the new GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

But the big upgrade comes in the VRAM with 6GB on the GTX 1060 blowing up into a huge 12GB on the RTX 3060, both on a 192-bit memory bus with the GTX 1060 rocking 336GB/sec of memory bandwidth the new RTX 3060 boasts 360GB/sec memory bandwidth.

RTX 3060 Tech Specs

Detailed Look

The retail packaging is on point here, with COLORFUL making me want to put this in a glass cabinet and show it off with some awesome lighting around it... and that's just the retail packaging, let alone the actual graphics card itself.

See what I mean? Seriously, it looks so good. I loved the dual-sided fan design on NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition graphics cards, but COLORFUL puts its own spin on the dual-sided cooler here with the iGame RTX 3060 Bilibili.

The top of the card looks great with its sleek aluminum top, with some sleek branding on the right -- and in the middle there we have the single 8-pin PCIe power connector.

We have 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 and a single HDMI 2.1 connector on the back, with a physical OC button for some easy overclocking.

Test System Specs

Latest upgrade:

Sabrent sent over their huge Rocket Q 8TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD, which will be my new Games install SSD inside of my main test bed.

I've got a new upgrade inside of my GPU test bed before my change to a next-gen test bed, where I will be preparing for NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere graphics cards and AMD's next-gen RDNA 2 graphics cards.

Sabrent helped out with some new storage for my GPU test beds, sending over a slew of crazy-fast Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSDs. I've got this installed into my GPU test bed as the new Games Storage drive, since games are so damn big now. Thanks to Sabrent, I've got 2TB of super-fast M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD storage now.

Anthony's GPU Test System Specifications

I've recently upgraded my GPU test bed -- at least for now, until AMD's new Ryzen 9 5950X processor is unleashed then the final update for 2020 will happen and we'll be all good for RDNA 2 and future Ampere GPU releases. You can read my article here: TweakTown GPU Test Bed Upgrade for 2021, But Then Zen 3 Was Announced.

Benchmarks - Synthetic

3DMark Fire Strike

3DMark has been a staple benchmark for years now, all the way back to when The Matrix was released and Futuremark had bullet time inspired benchmarks. 3DMark is the perfect tool to see if your system - most important, your CPU and GPU - is performing as it should. You can search results for your GPU, to see if it falls in line with other systems based on similar hardware.

3DMark TimeSpy

Heaven - 1080p

Heaven is an intensive GPU benchmark that really pushes your silicon to its limits. It's another favorite of ours as it has some great scaling for multi-GPU testing, and it's great for getting your GPU to 100% for power and noise testing.

Benchmarks - 1080p

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is the latest game to be inserted into our benchmark suite, with Ubisoft Montreal using its AnvilNext engine to power the game. It scales really well across the cards, and has some surprising performance benefits with AMD's new Big Navi GPUs.

You can buy Assassins Creed: Valhalla at Amazon.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a sequel to the popular Shadow of Mordor, which was powered by the Lithtech engine. When cranked up to maximum detail, it will chew through your GPU and its VRAM like it's nothing.

You can buy Middle-earth: Shadow of War at Amazon.

Metro Exodus is one of the hardest tests that our graphics cards have to go through, with 4A Games' latest creation being one of the best looking games on the market. It is a serious test that pushes GPUs to their limits, and also features RTX technologies like DLSS.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is one of the latest games to join our graphics card benchmark lineup, with the game built using the Foundation engine as a base, the same engine in Rise of the Tomb Raider. Eidos Montreal R&D department made lots of changes to the engine during the development of Shadow of the Tomb Raider to make it one of the best-looking games out right now.

1080p Benchmark Performance Thoughts

This is where you'd buy the card -- 1080p 60-120FPS+ gaming on the GeForce RTX 3060, but with the COLORFUL iGame Bilibili style.

Benchmarks - 1440p

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is the latest game to be inserted into our benchmark suite, with Ubisoft Montreal using its AnvilNext engine to power the game. It scales really well across the cards, and has some surprising performance benefits with AMD's new Big Navi GPUs.

You can buy Assassins Creed: Valhalla at Amazon.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a sequel to the popular Shadow of Mordor, which was powered by the Lithtech engine. When cranked up to maximum detail, it will chew through your GPU and its VRAM like it's nothing.

You can buy Middle-earth: Shadow of War at Amazon.

Metro Exodus is one of the hardest tests that our graphics cards have to go through, with 4A Games' latest creation being one of the best looking games on the market. It is a serious test that pushes GPUs to their limits, and also features RTX technologies like DLSS.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is one of the latest games to join our graphics card benchmark lineup, with the game built using the Foundation engine as a base, the same engine in Rise of the Tomb Raider. Eidos Montreal R&D department made lots of changes to the engine during the development of Shadow of the Tomb Raider to make it one of the best-looking games out right now.

1440p Benchmark Performance Thoughts

I wouldn't buy a GeForce RTX 3060 for 1440p gaming, but the RTX 3060 actually handles 1440p gaming like a champion... but you'd be closer to 60FPS in most games, 120FPS+ in esports titles (which is what this card is all about).

Benchmarks - 4K

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is the latest game to be inserted into our benchmark suite, with Ubisoft Montreal using its AnvilNext engine to power the game. It scales really well across the cards, and has some surprising performance benefits with AMD's new Big Navi GPUs.

You can buy Assassins Creed: Valhalla at Amazon.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a sequel to the popular Shadow of Mordor, which was powered by the Lithtech engine. When cranked up to maximum detail, it will chew through your GPU and its VRAM like it's nothing.

You can buy Middle-earth: Shadow of War at Amazon.

Metro Exodus is one of the hardest tests that our graphics cards have to go through, with 4A Games' latest creation being one of the best looking games on the market. It is a serious test that pushes GPUs to their limits, and also features RTX technologies like DLSS.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is one of the latest games to join our graphics card benchmark lineup, with the game built using the Foundation engine as a base, the same engine in Rise of the Tomb Raider. Eidos Montreal R&D department made lots of changes to the engine during the development of Shadow of the Tomb Raider to make it one of the best-looking games out right now.

4K Benchmark Performance Thoughts

I don't recommend the GeForce RTX 3060 for 4K gaming but depending on the game you can hit 30FPS with Ultra detail and even 60FPS with Ultra detail. Enabling DLSS in games that support it -- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for example, lets you get much closer to 4K on a mid-range card -- if you want to, that is.

Overclocking

Out of the box, the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili graphics card was keeping the GPU cool at 55C or so, with the GPU hotspot sitting at between 66-68C or so. This is with the fans at stock settings, running at 60% or around 1500RPM or so.

We have the board using a total of 150W power under load, which is in line with every other GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

Power Consumption & Temps

COLORFUL's custom iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili has the same power numbers as the regular COLORFUL iGame RTX 3060, with GPU temps of around 55C and power consumption of 150W for the graphics card in total.

What's Hot, What's Not

What's Hot

One-of-a-kind unique style: There's nothing quite like the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili Esports graphics cards, and that's a fact. Sure, you can buy individual backplates and attach them to the back of your graphics card but this is right out of the box, and unique AF.

Ampere GPU : If you're upgrading from the GeForce GTX 1060 then you're in safe hands, you've got some kick ass performance at both 1080p and 1440p here with the GA106 GPU, which is more than capable of 1080p 120FPS+ and 1440p 60FPS+ gaming.

12GB GDDR6 memory : There's actually more VRAM on this graphics card than the higher-end GeForce RTX 3080, which has 10GB of GDDR6X -- much faster than the 12GB of GDDR6 (non-X) memory here on the GeForce RTX 3060.

Single 8-pin PCIe power connector: A single 8-pin PCIe power connector is what I want to see on a GeForce RTX 3060, anything more is overkill IMO.

What's Not

There's nothing to not like here, you are only going to buy this if you're a huge Bilibili esports fan.

Final Thoughts

For the most part, virtually everyone reading this review won't buy the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili because they don't live in China -- or they're too late to buy one because they sell out so quickly.

But this isn't a traditional "review" where I'm going to rank it for its performance or something, as this is a very special limited edition graphics card that you wouldn't buy just to play Call of Duty: Warzone on the weekend, or some light League of Legends every few weeks.

This is a collector's item, something that you'd keep on your shelf or even in the box.

COLORFUL has crafted one of the most unique, eye-catching graphics cards that I've ever seen. I've been in the GPU game since before they were even GPUs (VGA cards) and my own nickname is "anthony256" from the GeForce 256 (the world's first GPU). I've had virtually every brand of every card over the last 30+ years from ATi, AMD, NVIDIA, Rendition, Matrox, S3, Intel (yes, the i740), and others.

I've personally owned and now work with most major AIB partners, and I can safely say again that I've never seen a custom graphics card quite like the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili.

But wow, COLORFUL knocks it out of the park with the style on the card -- from the very moment you see the packaging, to the first gasp I had when I pulled it out of the box and had it in my hands. It's just a wicked-looking graphics card.

The dual-sided fans are awesome, loving the vibes it gives of NVIDIA's great-looking GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition graphics cards. COLORFUL does one better though, as it has dual-sided fans but with a unique look that NVIDIA won't match with its FE cards.

Now, if you're a fan of Bilibili Gaming (BLG) then this is your card... there's nothing else that compares. If you're a die-hard fan then you owe it to yourself to do whatever you can to get this card.