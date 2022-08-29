NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti rumor: 280W power, GPU clocks of 2600MHz+

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and GeForce RTX 4060 graphics cards will be consuming more power this time around for an x060-class GPU: rumor has it we're looking at up to 280W.

The new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture will debut with the GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, where we should see the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 first... but the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and GeForce RTX 4060 graphics cards are in the news with some purported 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme benchmark results.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card reportedly scores around 8600 points in TimeSPy Extreme, with an average GPU clock of 2600MHz+ and power draw of 270-280W or so says leaker "QbitLeaks". The GeForce RTX 4060 on the other hand will score around 6000 points, with an average GPU clock of 2700MHz+ and power draw of 230-240W.

We heard about the power consumption on the mid-range GeForce RTX 4060 not too long ago, back in early June when we heard that the GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card should be consuming 220W+. But when that's up against the GeForce RTX 3060 which uses 170W, 230-240W is a big chunk of power for a mid-range GPU.

The same leaker says we should expect NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card to roll out with an AD104-180-A1 GPU with 6144 CUDA cores, with up to 10GB of GDDR6 memory on a 160-bit memory interface, clocked at 17.5Gbps and with the new power numbers: 270-280W of power consumption.

There's also the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with an AD106-300 GPU and 3968 CUDA cores, so it's cut down by a decent chunk from the RTX 4060 Ti, with 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit memory interface clocked at 17Gbps.

I don't know how I feel about an x060-class GPU consuming nearly 300W of power... while the GeForce RTX 4090 -- which should effectively be twice as fast as the RTX 4060 Ti -- uses 450W of power. 170-180W more power than the RTX 4060 Ti? Uhhh, how?

NVIDIA will announce its next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture next month, where we should see the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and GeForce RTX 4060 graphics cards released sometime in 2023.