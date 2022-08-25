Apple announces special 'Far Out' event: iPhone 14 on September 7

Apple will host its iPhone 14 event on September 7, teasing a tagline of 'Far Out' with the event taking place at the Steve Jobs Theatre on Apple Park.

Apple has now officially confirmed it is hosting an event on September 7, where we'll be introduced to the new iPhone 14 family of smartphones, and I'm sure much more.

The company has announced its new "Far Out" event for September 7 at 10AM PST, at the Steve Jobs Theatre on Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Apple being Apple, there isn't much more meat on the bone here in terms of news or announcements... but we know that the month of September = is new iPhone month.

As for the new iPhone 14, Apple is expected to nix the smaller 5.4-inch model when it comes to the new iPhone 14, upgrading to a larger standard 6.1-inch display on the regular iPhone 14, and a larger 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Inside, we're expecting Apple to use the same A16 chip inside of the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro, while the regular iPhone 14 will use the A15 chip that is inside of the iPhone 13. The higher-end iPhone 14 Pro will also have some big camera upgrades: a new "pill-shaped" hole for the FaceID sensors, and a hole-punch-sized space for the camera.

On the back of the new iPhone 14 Pro we're expecting a new 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, as well as 12-megapixel ultrawide and telephoto cameras. Apple's new iOS 16 operating system will be running on the new iPhone 14 smartphones, too.

We will know more on September 7 at 10AM PST, which isn't too far away now.