Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Apple announces special 'Far Out' event: iPhone 14 on September 7

Apple will host its iPhone 14 event on September 7, teasing a tagline of 'Far Out' with the event taking place at the Steve Jobs Theatre on Apple Park.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Reddit
@anthony256
Published Aug 25, 2022 9:27 PM CDT
1 minute & 9 seconds to read

Apple has now officially confirmed it is hosting an event on September 7, where we'll be introduced to the new iPhone 14 family of smartphones, and I'm sure much more.

Apple announces special 'Far Out' event: iPhone 14 on September 7 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The company has announced its new "Far Out" event for September 7 at 10AM PST, at the Steve Jobs Theatre on Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Apple being Apple, there isn't much more meat on the bone here in terms of news or announcements... but we know that the month of September = is new iPhone month.

As for the new iPhone 14, Apple is expected to nix the smaller 5.4-inch model when it comes to the new iPhone 14, upgrading to a larger standard 6.1-inch display on the regular iPhone 14, and a larger 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Inside, we're expecting Apple to use the same A16 chip inside of the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro, while the regular iPhone 14 will use the A15 chip that is inside of the iPhone 13. The higher-end iPhone 14 Pro will also have some big camera upgrades: a new "pill-shaped" hole for the FaceID sensors, and a hole-punch-sized space for the camera.

On the back of the new iPhone 14 Pro we're expecting a new 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, as well as 12-megapixel ultrawide and telephoto cameras. Apple's new iOS 16 operating system will be running on the new iPhone 14 smartphones, too.

We will know more on September 7 at 10AM PST, which isn't too far away now.

Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, 512GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1309.97
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/25/2022 at 8:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.