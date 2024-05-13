Apple releases watchOS 10.5 with new Unity watch face support

Apple Watch owners can now download watchOS 10.5 and enjoy a new Apple Watch face that's designed to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Apple regularly releases special Apple Watch faces, bands, and other accessories to celebrate specific communities and the latest Pride watch face is a great addition to the mix. It was announced alongside the stunning Apple Watch Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop which will be available to order on May 22, but you won't have to wait that long to get the watch face - it's available right now.

The new watch face is part of watchOS 10.5 software update that Apple has today made available for download and it also happens to be the only new feature that was confirmed via the update's release notes. Apple calls it the Pride Radiance watch face and says it's to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture.

The update, which is free for owners of all compatible Apple Watches, can be downloaded via the Watch app on the iPhone. Alongside the new watch face, the update also brings with it a number of bug fixes and other improvements, although Apple's release notes did not go into details as to what they were.

This update is likely the last one before Apple announces the next big watchOS software update. The watchOS 11 software is likely to be announced at the WWDC event on June 10 before Apple puts it through months of beta testing. The update will then likely be made available for download in September alongside the launch of the Apple Watch X and a refreshed version of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. We also expect Apple to launch the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at the same time, too.

