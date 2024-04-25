No, your Apple trade-in hasn't been canceled - no matter what Apple says

Apple has accidentally sent emails to people who traded in their old devices to say they have been canceled, but thankfully they can be ignored.

If you received a strange email earlier today saying that your Apple Store trade-in has been canceled, panic not - you can safely ignore it. The whole thing seems to have been an unfortunate glitch.

When buying a new iPhone, via the iPhone Upgrade Program or any other way, trading in your old device is a good way to save money. Buyers mail off their old handset and get a credit for the correct amount and everything normally goes well. But that hasn't been the case today, it seems, with Apple sending emails to people saying that their trade-ins have been canceled even if they haven't.

In some examples, the trade-ins took place months ago. One user took to the X social network to say that they traded in an old iPhone in September and have the receipt to prove it. But that didn't stop Apple from sending them an email today saying that their trade-in had been canceled because they didn't send their old iPhone in.

There have so far been multiple reports of this strange issue stretching across social media including X, Reddit, and others. MacRumors reports that some people have been reporting this issue since the early hours of the day. Many of those affected traded their old iPhone in last September when the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro arrived, so it was presumably particularly surprising for people to be told they hadn't sent their old iPhone in months later.

Thankfully, Apple has confirmed to MacRumors that this shouldn't have happened and that the emails were indeed sent in error. That means that those who received one can safely ignore it if they know that they did send their old iPhone to Apple - and have the receipt to prove it.

Whatever did happen here, Apple will no doubt be keen to make sure that it doesn't happen again. Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at an event in September with an influx of new iPhone orders likely. Buyers who trade in their old devices will no doubt hope that this issue is done and dusted before then and that there will be no repeat performance next year.

Long before the new iPhones arrive Apple is set to announce the new OLED M3 iPad Pro and a refreshed M2 iPad Air next month with a streamed event taking place on May 7. New iPad accessories are also expected.