Apple to bring AI-powered summarization an audio transcription to iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple is expected to make big improvements to its AI capabilities when it announces a slew of big new software updates at the WWDC event on June 10 and while Apple hasn't confirmed anything so far, we're starting to see more and more leaks surrounding what new features users can look forward to.

Reports have so far suggested that while there will be upgrades to Siri, some AI features will be baked into apps like Safari, Messages, and Mail. Those features will help people do everyday tasks more effectively, and the latest report suggests that new AI-powered audio summarization features will be included.

The report, via AppleInsider, cites people familiar with the matter when reporting that Apple is working on such features including greatly enhanced audio subscription capabilities for its various software platforms. The iPhone's iOS 18, iPad's iPadOS 18, and Mac's macOS 15 updates are expected to be those that benefit from the new AI initiative.

One example of the upgrades we can expect includes the Voice Memos app that ships across all of its devices. That's set to be one of the first to benefit from the new features including a running transcript of each audio recording. It's suggested the feature will work similarly to the company's existing Live Voicemail feature.

The popular NOtes app is also expected to benefit from a similar feature. AppleInsider says that a pre-release version of the app features a dedicated transcription button. Tapping the button displays a transcription of audio recorded within the note, we're told.

All of this, and more, is expected to be shown off at the annual developer conference in June as has become the tradition. Apple tends to show new software updates to developers and the world for the first time at WWDC before making the releases available to developers in beta form. A months-long beta program will then ensue before the updates are finally made available to the public in the fall. If past years are any indication we can expect that Apple will be able to release the software in September around the same time that it also makes the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro available to the public.

That same September event that will see the unveiling of the new iPhones is also expected to see the unveiling of the Apple Watch X and a refreshed version of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, but details on either of those devices have so far been hard to come by. For now, all eyes are on Apple's WWDC event to get a feel for what all this AI fuss will be about.